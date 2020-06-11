SpokaneFāVS is in the middle of a membership drive and is excited to be giving away great gifts during our campaign to our new members as a way of saying thank you!
FāVS offers five membership tiers with different benefits, ranging from $5/month to $40/month, as well as an annual membership of $50/year. These commitments support the religion journalism and commentary you see every day on our website, as well as the stimulating bi-monthly Coffee Talks where panelists from the local community discuss relevant topics.
The financial support also helps the FāVS Center, Inland Northwest’s only interfaith community center, in keeping its doors open while we wait for Coronavirus restrictions to loosen.
Join a Community
Above all, members will be joining a community of people who care about understanding the belief systems that make up Spokane.
For a limited time, each new member, of any commitment, will receive our beautiful T-shirt as a thank you.
In addition, FāVS has given away and will continue to give away baskets, gift cards, etc., along with the T-shirts as a thank you.
Stay tuned to social media for updates as to what prizes will be given away. Saturday, FāVS gave away a gift basket generously sponsored by Trader Joe’s on the South Hill.
We Appreciate You!
While we continue to work tirelessly to provide you with unique, faith and ethics related coverage to keep the Spokane area informed, we want you to know how much we appreciate you, our readers.
Just like you, the impact this pandemic has on our team affects their health, finances, and routine, but we are persevering and remain committed to our public service.
Your continued support is so meaningful to us during this time, and we hope you consider going one step further with us, becoming a part of our team as a member.
Visit favsmembers.com to sign up or to find out more information.
- SpokaneFāVS Asks You to Consider Becoming a Member - June 10, 2020
- Interfaith Champion Tracy Simmons Wins First Place in Pivot Spokane Storytelling Contest - May 28, 2020
- FāVS Win CARES Act Grant from Humanities Washington & the National Endowment for the Humanities - May 19, 2020
- Spokane Community Steps Up to Lessen Burdens Due to COVID-19 Restrictions - March 14, 2020
- Hindu Community To Celebrate Holi at FāVS Center March 8 - February 26, 2020
- Upcoming breakfast to raise funds for anti-trafficking ministry - February 21, 2020
- Conflicting Causes Surrounding Abortion Bring Their Annual Events to Riverfront Park on the Same Day - January 17, 2020
- Spokane Holiday Celebrations Outside the “Traditional” Box - December 13, 2019
- Grace is the Antidote of Distrust and Division - December 4, 2019
- New Memoir by Former Member of Westboro Baptist Church Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Love Story - November 20, 2019