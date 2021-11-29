fbpx

Spokane Valley Vigil to be Held in Response to Rittenhouse Verdict

Tracy Simmons

Spokane Valley Vigil to be Held in Response to Rittenhouse Verdict

According to an announcement, on Tuesday (Nov. 30) a vigil will be held at Veradale United Church of Christ in response to “immoral systemic racism in our justice system.”

The vigil, organized by Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscious of Eastern Washington and North Idaho, is being held in response to the Nov. 19 acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men and wounded another during protests and rioting over police conduct in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year, was found not guilty of homicide and other charges.

The announcement read this, “Is a time to be together to grieve…what has happened…”

Faith leaders from various traditions are expected to speak about the trial, as well as other recent events including the conviction of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers, Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr.

“While the ruling give some hope that our justice system might work, we also know that if the video of the attack had not been leaked, there would have been no arrest or trial,” the organizers of vigil wrote.

It will take place at 7 p.m. at the church, 611 N. Progress Road in Spokane Valley.

Those wishing to attend on Zoom can email Rev. Gen Heywood for the link at genheywood@gmail.com.

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Scholarly Assistant Professor at Washington State University.

