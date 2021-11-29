Spokane Valley Vigil to be Held in Response to Rittenhouse Verdict

According to an announcement, on Tuesday (Nov. 30) a vigil will be held at Veradale United Church of Christ in response to “immoral systemic racism in our justice system.”

The vigil, organized by Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscious of Eastern Washington and North Idaho, is being held in response to the Nov. 19 acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men and wounded another during protests and rioting over police conduct in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year, was found not guilty of homicide and other charges.

The announcement read this, “Is a time to be together to grieve…what has happened…”

Faith leaders from various traditions are expected to speak about the trial, as well as other recent events including the conviction of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers, Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr.

“While the ruling give some hope that our justice system might work, we also know that if the video of the attack had not been leaked, there would have been no arrest or trial,” the organizers of vigil wrote.

It will take place at 7 p.m. at the church, 611 N. Progress Road in Spokane Valley.

Those wishing to attend on Zoom can email Rev. Gen Heywood for the link at genheywood@gmail.com.