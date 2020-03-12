Home / News / Spokane Unitarian Church to Close Doors Temporarily in Response to COVID-19
Unitarian Universalist Church of Spokane/Contributed

Spokane Unitarian Church to Close Doors Temporarily in Response to COVID-19

Tracy Simmons 10 mins ago News Leave a comment 23 Views

Share this story!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Today Rev. Todd Eklof, minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Spokane, announced that the church would temporarily close down as a precautionary measure.

“Due to what is being described by the CDC as a global pandemic and its call for us to help slow its spread, it now seems prudent for us to cancel our Sunday services and all other events in our building for at least the next three weeks,” he wrote in a message to the congregation.

The Unitarian Universalist Association is requiring staff in its Boston office to work from home and is, “encouraging congregations and groups in areas with COVID-19 outbreaks to suspend in-person gatherings of more than 25 people.”

Beginning March 22, Spokane’s UU church will be live streaming its 11 a.m. Sunday services.

“Obviously, this is an unprecedented situation, but we need to act responsibly now to do our part to prevent what might otherwise become a worst-case scenario,” Eklof wrote. “There is nothing that can replace our being together on Sundays, and I will personally miss being with you for my weekly dose of love and kindness.”

Comment below if your faith community is also moving online.

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

Visit My Website
View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

In wake of Coronavirus, local faith leaders urge caution and compassion

With 10 deaths and 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Seattle area as of March 5, it’s clear Washington State is ground zero for the Coronvirus and faith leaders in Spokane are taking action.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved