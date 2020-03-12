Spokane Unitarian Church to Close Doors Temporarily in Response to COVID-19

Share this story!





















Today Rev. Todd Eklof, minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Spokane, announced that the church would temporarily close down as a precautionary measure.

“Due to what is being described by the CDC as a global pandemic and its call for us to help slow its spread, it now seems prudent for us to cancel our Sunday services and all other events in our building for at least the next three weeks,” he wrote in a message to the congregation.

The Unitarian Universalist Association is requiring staff in its Boston office to work from home and is, “encouraging congregations and groups in areas with COVID-19 outbreaks to suspend in-person gatherings of more than 25 people.”

Beginning March 22, Spokane’s UU church will be live streaming its 11 a.m. Sunday services.

“Obviously, this is an unprecedented situation, but we need to act responsibly now to do our part to prevent what might otherwise become a worst-case scenario,” Eklof wrote. “There is nothing that can replace our being together on Sundays, and I will personally miss being with you for my weekly dose of love and kindness.”

