Spokane Stake of LDS Church Celebrates 75 Years with Choir and Two Donations to Local Charities
News story by Cassy Benefield
The Spokane Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will celebrate 75 years in the community with a unique Christmas Fireside on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., at the Spokane Stake Center (1620 E. 29th Ave.).
According to a press release, the Stake started “from humble beginnings” in 1947 and grew into a regional membership of more than 50,000 members.
The event will feature music by the Spokane Stake Choir, directed by Annie Ditto and accompanied by Aubrey Hanna. The congregation will enjoy a sing-a-long of Christmas songs and refreshments will be served.
Of special note will be the awarding of cash gifts of support to two local nonprofits: The Salvation Army and Teen & Kid Closet.
The program will also include remarks by Corps Sergeant Ian Robertson of the Salvation Army and Spokane Stake President Darryl L. Moseley.
A pre-event presentation of “Inland Northwest LDS Centennial” will also be offered at 5:30 p.m., including comments by filmmaker Lon Gibby who produced the documentary in 2006.
The film documents the first 100 years of Latter-day Saints in the region and will be available for viewing on the Friends of the Spokane Washington Stake Facebook page until Dec. 31.
For more information, email spokanestake@outlook.com.
Cassandra Benefield mostly goes by Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a ‘y’). She is a wife and mommy, who married at the age of 37 and had her baby girl just shy of 39. She has moved around all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer to Romania where she taught Conversational English, Modern Literature, Creative Writing, U.S. Culture, U.S. Geography, and U.S. History (the last two subjects she was so not qualified to teach!). She is a Journalism major from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, Calif. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a Bible nerd who is prone to buy more theology books than she is ever able to read. Morro Bay, California, is her favorite place on earth … with the exception of being in the center of God’s will. From time to time, you will find her writing devotions on her blog underhisshadow.blogspot.com.