Spokane Stake of LDS Church Celebrates 75 Years with Choir and Two Donations to Local Charities

News story by Cassy Benefield

The Spokane Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will celebrate 75 years in the community with a unique Christmas Fireside on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., at the Spokane Stake Center (1620 E. 29th Ave.).

According to a press release, the Stake started “from humble beginnings” in 1947 and grew into a regional membership of more than 50,000 members.

The event will feature music by the Spokane Stake Choir, directed by Annie Ditto and accompanied by Aubrey Hanna. The congregation will enjoy a sing-a-long of Christmas songs and refreshments will be served.

Of special note will be the awarding of cash gifts of support to two local nonprofits: The Salvation Army and Teen & Kid Closet.

The program will also include remarks by Corps Sergeant Ian Robertson of the Salvation Army and Spokane Stake President Darryl L. Moseley.

A pre-event presentation of “Inland Northwest LDS Centennial” will also be offered at 5:30 p.m., including comments by filmmaker Lon Gibby who produced the documentary in 2006.

The film documents the first 100 years of Latter-day Saints in the region and will be available for viewing on the Friends of the Spokane Washington Stake Facebook page until Dec. 31.

For more information, email spokanestake@outlook.com.