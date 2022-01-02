fbpx
Chapel at Immaculate Heart Retreat Center/Emily Geddes - SpokaneFAVS

Spokane Retreat Center Offers Post-Christmas Day of Recollection

Tracy Simmons 4 hours ago News Leave a comment 90 Views

Share this story!
             

Spokane Retreat Center Offers Post-Christmas Day of Recollection

Immaculate Heart Retreat Center will be offering a silent post-Christmas Day of Recollection on Jan. 12. The retreat, will be from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and is titled “Following Jesus in Ordinary Time in Ordinary Ways.” It will be led by Rev. Mike Savelesky.

According to a press release, “Using selected scenes from the Gospel narratives, we take time to explore the often-hidden dynamics of our Christian journey into God’s Kingdom. Grace and blessing abound for those whose hearts are attentive and for those who have made a decision to follow Jesus, the Word of God incarnate in our work-a-day world.”

Cost for the retreat is $45 per person or $55 with use of a room for the day and includes, Mass, lunch, three conferences, the Rosary, and reconciliation.  

Register in advance by calling (509)448-1224, or online at www.IHRC.net.

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Scholarly Assistant Professor at Washington State University.

Visit My Website
View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

Non-Profits Help “Light Up the Night” at Riverfront Park Pavilion with Christmas Trees Showcasing Their Work

The second annual “Light Up the Night Community Tree Display” features trees decorated by local non-profits on the floor of the Pavilion, and visitors who come down the next two weekends (Fri-Sun) will be treated to an additional free light show on the canopy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved