Spokane Pride to host drive-thru festival, parade with affirming resources

By Emma Ledbetter

Spokane Pride is hosting a drive-thru pride festival from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Spokane Arena.

The event will feature local resources, businesses and community and religious organizations that affirm the LGBTQ community, said Esteban Herevia, president and CEO of Spokane Pride.

Organizers did not want to cancel the event because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, they adapted by creating a drive-thru event so attendees can maintain social distance, Herevia said.

“We completely recognize that this is way different,” he said. “We needed to develop something that keeps people safe, that gives them distance, but continues to be a reflection of our community.”

Event attendees will stay in their vehicles as they drive through a route in the arena parking lot, Herevia said. They are asked to wear masks for the whole event, even while they are in their vehicles. People do not have to be vaccinated to attend.

Attendees can stop at booths with information and resources, including COVID-19 vaccines and HIV testing, he said. Some community organizations that are currently registered include LGBTQ+ Seniors of the Inland Northwest, Spectrum Center and Spokane AIDS Network.

There will also be a drive-thru petting zoo with llamas and a drag show later in the day, Herevia said. The Greater Spokane Food Truck Association is also providing various food trucks for the event.

Anyone who does not have a vehicle can ride the pride float or have an individualized walking tour of the parade route, he said.

Organizers wanted the event to be as close as possible to Oct. 11, which is National Coming Out Day, Herevia said. October is also LGBTQ History Month.

“It’s a nice, timely coming together, coming out, giving folks the ability to have reflection in a meaningful month,” he said.

Spokane Pride is a nonprofit organization dedicated to accessible and welcoming experiences for all people, according to the organization’s website.

The organization has a $12,000 fundraising goal to keep event costs low, and it is still $3,000 away from that goal, Herevia said. People who are interested in donating can do so on the organization’s website.

“We’re very thankful to everyone who has supported us up to this point,” he said. “We promise we’re going to put something on that’s awesome and keeps the movement going.”

LGBTQ and affirming community resources can register a booth online. Volunteers can also register online.

