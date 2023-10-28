Share this story!

Spokane Muslim Leader Pushes City Council to Rewrite Pro-Israel Resolution, Include Muslim Voices

News Story by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

Naghmana Sherazi wants to stand in solidarity with her Muslim brothers and sisters, and she asks Spokane to do the same.

On Monday at noon she and several community leaders will be speaking with Spokane City Council Members Betsy Wilkerson and Zack Zappone at City Hall in a private meeting. She will ask them to rescind the Pro-Israel resolution all members unanimously approved on Oct. 9.

Naghmana Sherazi / Contributed

Sherazi, a Muslim who twice ran for City Council, will ask them to rewrite a more inclusive one in its place that contains Spokane’s Muslim and Palestinian voices and their concerns.

“The Council has a responsibility to be inclusive,” Sherazi said. “And without any political context [in the resolution] … it’s creating divisiveness in the community.”

Jonathan Bingle wrote the resolution the weekend after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. The language condemns the attack, says Israel has a right to defend itself as a sovereign nation and grants sympathy for Spokane residents who have loved ones living under threat in Israel.

One mention of Palestinians was in the resolution’s language and that was along with a mention of Jews and members of all races regarding the need to advance their inclusion in the community and guarantee the safety of all.

“The resolution was “one-sided,” Sherazi said, which FāVS reported Oct. 14.

“The Palestinian state also has a right to exist as a sovereign nation. That was not discussed. Including one line about Palestinians … is not inclusive,” she said. “There was no community input requested from any Arab or Muslim sources. There was no critical context — why this is happening or recognition of the genocide and extreme level of human rights violation by the Zionist government in Israel.”

Council Members Support the Resolution

In addition to the lack of more specific language in the resolution on behalf of the Muslim community, Sherazi took issue with the letter read by Council Member Michael Cathcart in support of it. The letter came from Jene Ray, director of The Zone Project.

Joan Braune / Contributed

For example, one section of the letter stated Pakistan, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq “hates the U.S. … according to New York Times data.”

“It was such a huge gut punch to me,” she said, because that statement and others in the letter publically painted all Muslims with the same brush as Hamas.

Fellow advocate Joan Braune, the co-founder of Bridges Not Walls, agreed.

“The letter’s claim that ‘Pakistan, Lebanon, and Iraq’ ‘hate America’ is a careless claim to make unchallenged,” Braune said. “People of Palestinian, Pakistani, Lebanese, and Iraqi origins are part of our community.”

Islamophobia at Feast World Kitchen

So, in response to the resolution and the letter Cathcart read, Sherazi will highlight at the meeting with Zappone and Wilkerson several Islamophobic incidents Muslim and Arabic community members have experienced since the resolution passed.

“We are hearing a lot of instances of hate and Islamophobia being directed at Muslims all over the city, and especially in school districts against kids,” Sherazi said.

One example occurred when Feast World Kitchen put on their fundraiser for the Red Crescent — which is the name the Red Cross uses in Muslim parts of the world.

Ross Carper / Contributed

Feast not only received criticism and intimidations, they also received an email that was “pretty violent,” said Ross Carper, Feast’s co-executive director.

“We received one very threatening email that we were in communication with the Spokane Police Department about,” he said.

He added that the event was not meant to be misinterpreted as any lack of compassion or care for our Israeli and Jewish friends.

“The reality is about 80% of our partners in our nonprofit are moms. And many of them identify with folks who are caught in the crossfire of war and violence as they’re just trying to live their everyday lives,” Carper said. “And so we wanted to do a fundraiser to support folks in Gaza who are in that situation that many of our partners identify with.”

Islamophobia in Spokane Public Schools

Sherazi will also share with the Council members incidents of bullying and Islamophobia in public schools.

Kathryn Garras, the executive director of Refugee and Immigrant Connections Spokane (RICS), wrote about a few examples in an email to Sherazi and other community leaders invited to Monday’s meeting.

Kathryn Garras / Contributed

“Three Muslim brothers were on a school bus, and at least one was getting bullied in relation to their religion and/or race,” Garras wrote of one of the incidents. “The bus driver kicked at least one of the brothers off for his response to the incident, and the others went with him. The bully was not asked to get off the bus.”

She said she has heard four to five stories like this so far, all of them because the young people practiced Islam. And while she hopes not to hear anymore, she suspects that this is “a small window into a bigger problem,” Garras said.

“While everyone has a right to their personal views about a complex conflict, it is imperative that our city leaders speak directly about dangerous phobias that can do serious harm to innocent people in our city, including children, like we are already seeing,” she added.

Sherazi’s Invitation

Along with Garras of RICS, and Braune of Bridges, Sherazi said other leaders and organizations will also attend the meeting.

They include Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom Spokane, the Rev. Gen Heywood, the convener of Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience, the Rev. Walter Kendricks, co-founder of Spokane Community Against Racism (SCAR), NAACP Spokane, the Spokane Islamic Center, Spokane Public School Board Director Nikki Lockwood and others.

Sherazi will request the City Council to not only recognize and stand against antisemitism by name in Spokane, but also Islamophobia.

In addition, she will ask the Council to stand for a peaceful solution in the current Israeli-Hamas war, not a military one, as the current resolution’s text supports.

“It’s not just the Jewish community that’s suffering through this. It’s also the Muslim community that is suffering through this,” Sherazi said.