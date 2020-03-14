Spokane Community Steps Up to Lessen Burdens Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

Share this story!



















By Cassy Benefield

The Spokane community is stepping up to lesson burdens to hard hit members of our area brought on by the COVID-19 restrictions, and SpokaneFAVS.com wants to keep you in the loop.

This list will be updated regularly, so please bookmark it for future reference. And if you know of any local efforts, please let us know at spokanefavs.cassy@gmail.com.

Sunday, March 15:

Veradale United Church of Christ—Hoarder Amnesty Drop Off

Drop off toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and other essentials Sunday, March 15, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. They are located at 611 N. Progress Road in Spokane Valley.

Ongoing:

Family of Faith Community Church—K-4th Grade Free Childcare, M-F 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Located on 1504 W. Grace Ave., this centrally located church will be offering free care for children of parents who have no other option but to work during this time. They will provide activitis, breakfast, lunch, snacks, a place to do homework and more. Any questions or to offer to help with the supplies for this effort, please call 509-325-0343 or visit their Facebook page or their website.

Cochnito Taqueria—Free meals for kids

Eatery in downtown Spokane to offer free kids meals for every adult full meal purchase, starting Tuesday, March 17. Offer is good for dine-in and take-out. This effort is subject to change due to the changing nature of the COVID-19 outbreak. Perhaps a call to them in advance is warranted, 509-474-9618.

Spark Central—Creative Care Packages Fundraiser for West Central school kids

Like all Washington schools, Spark Central is closed through April 24. Still, they know many kids depend on them and so are creating Creative Care Packages to give to the population of school kids they serves. But they need the community’s help. To find out more or to give a donation toward this, please visit this link.