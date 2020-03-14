The Spokane community is stepping up to lesson burdens to hard hit members of our area brought on by the COVID-19 restrictions, and SpokaneFAVS.com wants to keep you in the loop.
This list will be updated regularly, so please bookmark it for future reference. And if you know of any local efforts, please let us know at spokanefavs.cassy@gmail.com.
Sunday, March 15:
Veradale United Church of Christ—Hoarder Amnesty Drop Off
Drop off toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and other essentials Sunday, March 15, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. They are located at 611 N. Progress Road in Spokane Valley.
Ongoing:
Family of Faith Community Church—K-4th Grade Free Childcare, M-F 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Located on 1504 W. Grace Ave., this centrally located church will be offering free care for children of parents who have no other option but to work during this time. They will provide activitis, breakfast, lunch, snacks, a place to do homework and more. Any questions or to offer to help with the supplies for this effort, please call 509-325-0343 or visit their Facebook page or their website.
Cochnito Taqueria—Free meals for kids
Eatery in downtown Spokane to offer free kids meals for every adult full meal purchase, starting Tuesday, March 17. Offer is good for dine-in and take-out. This effort is subject to change due to the changing nature of the COVID-19 outbreak. Perhaps a call to them in advance is warranted, 509-474-9618.
Spark Central—Creative Care Packages Fundraiser for West Central school kids
Like all Washington schools, Spark Central is closed through April 24. Still, they know many kids depend on them and so are creating Creative Care Packages to give to the population of school kids they serves. But they need the community’s help. To find out more or to give a donation toward this, please visit this link.
- Spokane Community Steps Up to Lessen Burdens Due to COVID-19 Restrictions - March 14, 2020
- Hindu Community To Celebrate Holi at FāVS Center March 8 - February 26, 2020
- Upcoming breakfast to raise funds for anti-trafficking ministry - February 21, 2020
- Conflicting Causes Surrounding Abortion Bring Their Annual Events to Riverfront Park on the Same Day - January 17, 2020
- Spokane Holiday Celebrations Outside the “Traditional” Box - December 13, 2019
- Grace is the Antidote of Distrust and Division - December 4, 2019
- New Memoir by Former Member of Westboro Baptist Church Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Love Story - November 20, 2019
- Joshua and the Battle of Jericho—Did it Happen as the Bible Records? - October 29, 2019
- Wonderfully Made Aims to Bring Dialogue, Understanding about LGBTQ Persons of Faith - October 16, 2019
- Catholic Parishes Invite Community to Prayerful Witness Event for Immigrants - October 1, 2019