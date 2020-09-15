Spokane Clergy Plan to Commit to Year of Anti-Racist Work

Tracy Simmons 7 hours ago News Leave a comment 78 Views

White faith leaders in Spokane will gather on Sept. 25, four months after the death of George Floyd, to make a public act of repentance for the sin of racism, according to an announcement.

Count Us In: Beyond Words Spokane will take place at Bethel AME Church at 6 p.m.

At the event white clergy and other Christian leaders plan to make a commitment to a year of anti-racist work. This will include working to build relationships, practice reparations and learn more about how racism works in their daily lives and in the Spokane community.

Those interested in participating can register online.

