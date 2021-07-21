fbpx
Flickr photo by Mike Tigas

Spokane City Council to Host Discussion on State of Immigrants and Refugees in Spokane

Tracy Simmons 4 hours ago News Leave a comment 99 Views

On Thursday Councilmember Michael Cathcart will host and moderate a virtual discussion on the contributions made by immigrants and refugees in the community.

Also at the event, New American Economy will present research and data on the topic, followed by a panel conversation of community leaders.

Panelists include:

  • Charity Bagatsing – Spokane’s United We Stand & Northwest Winterfest
  • Jennyfer Mesa – Latinos en Spokane
  • Lili Navarrete – NE WA Commissioner on Hispanic Affairs, RAIZ
  • Christi Armstrong – World Relief
  • Marvo  Reguindin – AHANA Multi-Ethnic Business Association

The discussion will be Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. and can be viewed on Spokane CityCable 5 or Facebook Live.

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Scholarly Assistant Professor at Washington State University.

