Spokane City Council to Host Discussion on State of Immigrants and Refugees in Spokane
On Thursday Councilmember Michael Cathcart will host and moderate a virtual discussion on the contributions made by immigrants and refugees in the community.
Also at the event, New American Economy will present research and data on the topic, followed by a panel conversation of community leaders.
Panelists include:
- Charity Bagatsing – Spokane’s United We Stand & Northwest Winterfest
- Jennyfer Mesa – Latinos en Spokane
- Lili Navarrete – NE WA Commissioner on Hispanic Affairs, RAIZ
- Christi Armstrong – World Relief
- Marvo Reguindin – AHANA Multi-Ethnic Business Association
The discussion will be Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. and can be viewed on Spokane CityCable 5 or Facebook Live.
