Nativity scene on stained glass / Photo by jorisvo (Depositphotos)

Spokane Churches Offer a Variety of Christmas Services in 2022

Cassy Benefield December 21, 2022 News Leave a comment 20 Views

Spokane Churches Offer a Variety of Christmas Services in 2022

If you are looking for a traditional Christmas Eve service with candlelight and carols or a “Christmas Day” service you can attend on Thursday night, Spokane-area churches of a variety of denominations have a service just for you this holiday season.

Unless otherwise noted, Christmas Eve services take place on Saturday, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day services take place on Sunday, Dec. 25.

Assemblies of God

Legacy Church23129 E. Mission Ave.

  • Christmas Eve Gatherings, 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. & 5 p.m.

SpokaneFirst828 W. Indiana Ave.

  • Christmas Eve Service, 3 p.m. & 5 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 10:30 a.m. at NC Campus and Shadle Campus (5610 N. Ash St.)
  • Christmas Day Marshallese Service, 3 p.m.

True Hope Church1316 N. Lincoln St.

  • Friday, Dec. 23rd, Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 24th, Christmas Eve Service, 3 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Valley Assembly15618 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley

  • Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service 10:30 a.m.

Baptist

Hillyard Baptist Church2121 E. Wabash

  • Christmas Service & Communion, 10:30 a.m.

The Rock Church Spokane315 N. Argonne Rd., Spokane Valley

  • Christmas Family Candlelight Service, 5 p.m.

Bible Church

Faith Bible Church440 W. Cora Ave.

  • Christmas Eve Service, 5:30 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 10:30 a.m. (Same service as Christmas Eve)

Northview Bible Church13521 N. Mill Rd.

  • Christmas Eve Service, 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. & 5 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 9 a.m.

South Hill Bible Church958 E. 29th Ave.

  • Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4-5 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 10-11 a.m.

Valley Bible Church3021 S. Sullivan Rd., Veradale

  • Christmas Eve Services, 4:30 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Catholic

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary3624 W. Indian Trail Rd.

  • Christmas Eve Mass, 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and Midnight (No confessions on Christmas Eve)
  • Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m., Mass.

Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes1115 W. Riverside Ave.

Christmas Eve Services

  • Children’s Mass with Children’s Choir, Organ & Cantor, 4 p.m.
  • Vigil Mass with Organ & Cantor, 6 pm.
  • Christmas Carols with Cathedral Choir, 11:30 p.m.
  • Solemn Mass at Midnight with Cathedral Brass, Full Choir, Organ & Cantor, Midnight

Christmas Day Services

  • Christmas Mass at Dawn with Organ & Cantor, 7 a.m.
  • Christmas Mass with Cathedral Brass, Full Choir, Organ & Cantor, 10 a.m.

Our Lady of Fatima3327 S. Perry

  • Christmas Eve Mass, 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Mass, 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m.

Sacred Heart Parish219 E. Rockwood Blvd.

  • Christmas Eve Mass, 4 p.m. (Children’s) & 6 p.m. (Vigil)
  • Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m.

St. Aloysius Catholic Church330 E. Boone Ave.

  • Christmas Eve Mass, 5 p.m., 7 p.m., & 10 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m.

St. Anthony’s Church and Rectory2320 Cedar St.

  • Christmas Eve Mass, 4:30 p.m. (English) & 8 p.m. (Vietnamese)
  • Christmas Day Mass, 8 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) & 1 p.m. (Vietnamese)

St. Augustine Parish428 W. 19th Ave.

  • Christmas Eve Mass with Woodwinds & Organ, 4 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve Mass with Brass, Organ & Choir, 7 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve Mass with Cello & Piano, 10 p.m.
  • Christmas Mass with Brass, Organ & Choir, 9 a.m.

St. Charles Parish4515 N. Alberta St.

  • Christmas Eve Mass, 4 p.m. & 8 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church1104 W. Heroy Ave.

  • Christmas Eve Mass, 5 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m.

St. John Vianney Church503 N. Walnut Rd.

  • Christmas Eve Vigil Mass, 5 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Rectory1503 W. Dean Ave.

  • Christmas Eve Bilingual Mass, 4 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Bilingual Mass, 11 a.m.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church304 S. Adams Rd., Spokane Valley

  • Christmas Eve Family Mass, 4 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve Mass, 7 p.m., 10 p.m. & Midnight
  • Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m.

St. Paschal Catholic Church2521 N. Park Rd., Spokane Valley

  • Christmas Eve Vigil Mass, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church3520 East 18th Ave.

  • Christmas Eve Vigil Mass, 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m. & Midnight
  • Christmas Day Mass, 9 a.m.

St. Thomas More Parish505 W. Saint Thomas More Way

  • Christmas Eve Mass, 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. (in Parish Activity Center) & 10 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Mass, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Charismatic

Spokane Christian Center8909 E. Bigelow Gulch Rd.

  • Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6:30 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Candlelight Service, 10 a.m. (Repeat of Christmas Eve Service)

Victory FaithValley Campus, 2024 N Argonne Rd. / North Campus, 11008 N. Newport Hwy.

  • ‘Home for Christmas’ Online Only Service, 10 a.m.

Westside Church10511 W. Aero Rd.

  • Christmas Eve Family & Candlelight Service, 3:30-4:30 p.m. (Save a Seat)
  • Christmas Eve Family & Candlelight Service, 5-6 p.m. (Save a Seat)

Church of Christ

Northside Church of Christ & Sunrise Church of Christ5601 N. Jefferson St.

  • Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6 p.m.

Church of God

New Horizons Community Church3122 W. Lincoln Rd.

  • Christmas Eve Services, 2:30 pm., 4 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Disciples of Christ

North Hill Christian Church4620 N. Post

  • Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m.

Episcopal

Episcopal Church of the Resurrection15319 E. 8th Ave., Spokane Valley

  • Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church2404 N. Howard St.

  • Christmas Eve Family & Candlelight Service, 4:30-5:45 p.m.

St. David’s Episcopal Church7315 N. Wall St.

  • Christmas Eve Service with Carols, Eucharist and Candlelight (with Silent Night), 6:40 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

St. John’s Cathedral127 E. 12th Ave.

Christmas Eve Services

  • Family Christmas Eucharist at 4 p.m. (incense-free), Carillon Christmas Music at 3:30 p.m.
  • Festival Christmas Eucharist at 7 p.m. (incense-free), Carillon Christmas Music at 6:30 p.m.
  • Festival Christmas Eucharist at 10:30 p.m., Carillon Christmas Music at 10 p.m.

Christmas Day Service

  • Christmas Day and Feast of the Holy Name, Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church5720 S. Perry St.

  • Christmas Eve Holy Eucharist, 5 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Holy Eucharist, 10 a.m.

West Central Abbey1832 West Dean Ave.

  • Christmas Eve Liturgy, 10 p.m. (Chapel opens at 9 p.m. for prayer and reflection)

Evangelical Covenant

The Gathering House733 W. Garland Ave.

  • Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5 p.m.

Foursquare

Life Center Foursquare Church1202 N. Government Way

  • Thursday, Dec. 22, Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Eve Service, 7 .m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service, 1 p.m.*, 3 p.m. & 5 p.m. (*ASL Interpreted)

Life Center North Church8303 N. Division St.

  • Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Service, 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Service, 1 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Mission Church3001 N. Pines Rd.

  • Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service, 3 p.m.

Summit SpokaneSummit South (1801 E. 29th Ave.) / U-District (1003 E. Trent Ave.)

  • Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m. (U-District)
  • Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m. (Summit South, No Summit Kids)
  • Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. & 5 p.m. (Summit South & Live-Streamed)

Interdenominational

All These Branches1526 E. 11th Ave.

  • Christmas Eve Gathering, 7 p.m.

Lutheran

Advent Lutheran Church13009 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley

  • Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service with Lessons, Carols & Holy Communion, 9:30 a.m.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church4320 S. Conklin St.

  • Christmas Eve Family Service, 5 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.

Central Lutheran Church512 S. Bernard St.

  • Christmas Eve Service, 6:30 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 11 a.m.

Pilgrim Lutheran Church2733 W. Northwest Blvd.

  • Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service with Holy Communion, 9 a.m.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church8441 N. Indian Trail Rd.

  • Christmas Eve Family Service, 5:30 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 9 a.m.

Redeemer Lutheran Church3606 S. Schafer Rd., Spokane Valley

  • Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. & 7 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Family-Friendly Blended Worship, 10 a.m.

Salem Lutheran Church1428 W. Broadway Ave.

  • Christmas Eve Candlelight & Holy Communion Service, 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service with Holy Communion, 10:15 a.m.

St. Luke Lutheran Church9704 N. Division St.

  • Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. & 7 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 9:30 a.m.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church316 E. 24th Ave.

  • Christmas Eve Children’s Worship Service, 4 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve Worship Service, 8 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve Worship Service with Choir, 10 p.m. & Live-streamed
  • Christmas Day Service, 10:45 a.m.

St. Matthew Lutheran Church6905 N. Country Homes Blvd.

  • Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

Zion Lutheran Church8304 East Buckeye

  • Christmas Eve Service, 7:30 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

Methodist

Audubon Park United Methodist Church3908 N. Driscoll Blvd.

  • Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m. & 8 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

Covenant United Methodist Church15515 N. Gleneden

  • Christmas Eve Service 4 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Manito United Methodist Church3220 S. Grand Blvd.

  • Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Birthday Party for Jesus, 10:45 a.m.

Moran United Methodist Church3601 E. 65th Ave.

  • Christmas Eve Family Service, 4 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve Service with Holy Communion, 8 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 10:30 a.m.

Timberview Church (Free Methodist)15511 N. Howe Rd., Mead

  • Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

Nazarene

Spokane First Church of the Nazarene9004 N. Country Homes Blvd.

  • Christmas Eve Candlelight Service & Communion, 4 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 10:45 a.m.

Non-denominational

Calvary Chapel Spokane511 W. Hastings

  • Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 4 p.m.* & 5:30 p.m. (*With Russian Translation)

Calvary Chapel Spokane Valley16409 E. Broadway

  • Christmas Eve Service, 2 & 4 p.m.

Crossover Church16825 N. Newport Hwy., Mead

  • Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Online Only Church Special, Live Streamed at 9 a.m. & 11 a.m., Email Church for Link

Foothills Community Church11102 N. Forker Rd.

  • Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4:30 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

Fourth Memorial Church2000 N. Standard Street

  • Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4 p.m.

Indian Trail Church9010 N. Indian Trail Rd.

  • Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

Lake Spokane Community Church6418-A Hwy 291, Nine Mile Falls

  • Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

Living Grace Fellowship1012 S. Freya St.

  • Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

ONE* North6311 E. Mt. Spokane Park Dr., Mead

  • Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m.

ONE* Valley15601 E. 24th Ave., Spokane Valley

  • Dec. 23, Christmas Service, 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 24, Christmas Service, 3 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Shiloh Hills Fellowship207 E. Lincoln Rd.

  • Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4 p.m.

Soma SpokaneRiverfront Park Clock Tower

  • Christmas Eve at the Clock Tower, 4-5 p.m.

Southside Christian Church2934 E. 27th Ave.

  • Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Service, 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Service, 2:30 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Valley Fourth Church2303 S. Bowdish Rd., Spokane Valley

  • Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 4:30 p.m.

Valley Real Life1831 S. Barker Rd., Spokane Valley

  • Thursday, Dec. 22, Christmas Service, 5 p.m. & 6:45 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Service, 5 p.m. & 6:45 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Service, 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Open Bible

Turning Point Church11911 N. Division St.

  • Friday, Dec. 23, Candlelight Christmas Service, 6-7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 24, Candlelight Christmas Service, 6-7 p.m. (Repeat of Friday Service)

Orthodox

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church1703 N. Washington St.

  • Friday, Dec. 23, Royal Hours of the Nativity, 10 a.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 24, Orthros, 9 a.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 24, Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 24, Great Vespers (For the Nativity), 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 25, Orthros, 9 a.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 25, Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m.

St. Nicholas Antiochian Western Rite Orthodox Church1325 E. Queen Ave.

  • Christmas Eve Service Morning: Vigil of the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 10-11 a.m.
  • Christmas Eve Service Evening: First Vespers of the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 5-7:30 p.m.

Presbyterian

Bethany Presbyterian Church & Knox Presbyterian Church806 W. Knox Ave.

  • Christmas Eve Service, 6:30 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

Coram Deo Presbyterian157 S. Howard, Ste. 106

  • Christmas Eve Carol Service, 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 10:30 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church318 S. Cedar

  • Family Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship, 4 p.m.
  • Traditional Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship, 7 p.m

Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church4102 S. Crestline St.

  • Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 3 p.m.
  • Candlelight Christmas Eve Service with Communion, 5 p.m.

Millwood Presbyterian Church3223 N. Marguerite Rd.

  • Christmas Eve Service, 5:30 pm & 7 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

Northwood Presbyterian Church6721 N. Monroe St.

  • Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 10:30 a.m.

Opportunity Presbyterian Church202 N. Pines, Spokane Valley

  • Friday, Dec. 23, Silent Night ‘A Christmas Service for Those Who Are Grieving’, 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.

Shadle Presbyterian Church5508 North Alberta St.

  • Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4:30 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 11 a.m.

Whitworth Presbyterian Church312 West Hawthorne Rd.

  • Children’s Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m.
  • Traditional Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.
  • Jazz Christmas Eve Service, 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Morning Service, 10 a.m.

Quaker

Spokane Friends1612 West Dalke

  • Christmas Day Service, 9 a.m. (Unprogrammed) & 10 a.m. (Programmed)

Unity

Unity Spiritual Center2900 S. Bernard

  • Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4:30 p.m.

United Church of Christ

Veradale United Church of Christ611 North Progress Rd.

  • Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship, 7 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Worship, 10:30 a.m.

Westminster Congregational United Church of Christ411 S. Washington St.

  • Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.
  • Christmas Day Service, 10:30 a.m.

