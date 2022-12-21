Spokane Churches Offer a Variety of Christmas Services in 2022

This news story was made possible by contributions to FāVS from readers like you. Thank you.

News story by Cassy Benefield

If you are looking for a traditional Christmas Eve service with candlelight and carols or a “Christmas Day” service you can attend on Thursday night, Spokane-area churches of a variety of denominations have a service just for you this holiday season.

Unless otherwise noted, Christmas Eve services take place on Saturday, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day services take place on Sunday, Dec. 25.

If you would like to be added to our list, please send your service times to Tracy Simmons at tracysimmons@spokanefavs.com.

Assemblies of God

Legacy Church – 23129 E. Mission Ave.

Christmas Eve Gatherings, 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. & 5 p.m.

SpokaneFirst – 828 W. Indiana Ave.

Christmas Eve Service, 3 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10:30 a.m. at NC Campus and Shadle Campus (5610 N. Ash St.)

Christmas Day Marshallese Service, 3 p.m.

True Hope Church – 1316 N. Lincoln St.

Friday, Dec. 23rd, Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24th, Christmas Eve Service, 3 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Valley Assembly – 15618 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley

Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m.

Christmas Day Service 10:30 a.m.

Baptist

Hillyard Baptist Church – 2121 E. Wabash

Christmas Service & Communion, 10:30 a.m.

The Rock Church Spokane – 315 N. Argonne Rd., Spokane Valley

Christmas Family Candlelight Service, 5 p.m.

Bible Church

Faith Bible Church – 440 W. Cora Ave.

Christmas Eve Service, 5:30 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10:30 a.m. (Same service as Christmas Eve)

Northview Bible Church – 13521 N. Mill Rd.

Christmas Eve Service, 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 9 a.m.

South Hill Bible Church – 958 E. 29th Ave.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4-5 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10-11 a.m.

Valley Bible Church – 3021 S. Sullivan Rd., Veradale

Christmas Eve Services, 4:30 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Catholic

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary – 3624 W. Indian Trail Rd.

Christmas Eve Mass, 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and Midnight (No confessions on Christmas Eve)

Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m., Mass.

Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes – 1115 W. Riverside Ave.

Christmas Eve Services

Children’s Mass with Children’s Choir, Organ & Cantor, 4 p.m.

Vigil Mass with Organ & Cantor, 6 pm.

Christmas Carols with Cathedral Choir, 11:30 p.m.

Solemn Mass at Midnight with Cathedral Brass, Full Choir, Organ & Cantor, Midnight

Christmas Day Services

Christmas Mass at Dawn with Organ & Cantor, 7 a.m.

Christmas Mass with Cathedral Brass, Full Choir, Organ & Cantor, 10 a.m.

Our Lady of Fatima – 3327 S. Perry

Christmas Eve Mass, 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

Christmas Day Mass, 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m.

Sacred Heart Parish – 219 E. Rockwood Blvd.

Christmas Eve Mass, 4 p.m. (Children’s) & 6 p.m. (Vigil)

Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m.

St. Aloysius Catholic Church – 330 E. Boone Ave.

Christmas Eve Mass, 5 p.m., 7 p.m., & 10 p.m.

Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m.

St. Anthony’s Church and Rectory – 2320 Cedar St.

Christmas Eve Mass, 4:30 p.m. (English) & 8 p.m. (Vietnamese)

Christmas Day Mass, 8 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) & 1 p.m. (Vietnamese)

St. Augustine Parish – 428 W. 19th Ave.

Christmas Eve Mass with Woodwinds & Organ, 4 p.m.

Christmas Eve Mass with Brass, Organ & Choir, 7 p.m.

Christmas Eve Mass with Cello & Piano, 10 p.m.

Christmas Mass with Brass, Organ & Choir, 9 a.m.

St. Charles Parish – 4515 N. Alberta St.

Christmas Eve Mass, 4 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church – 1104 W. Heroy Ave.

Christmas Eve Mass, 5 p.m.

Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m.

St. John Vianney Church – 503 N. Walnut Rd.

Christmas Eve Vigil Mass, 5 p.m.

Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Rectory – 1503 W. Dean Ave.

Christmas Eve Bilingual Mass, 4 p.m.

Christmas Day Bilingual Mass, 11 a.m.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church – 304 S. Adams Rd., Spokane Valley

Christmas Eve Family Mass, 4 p.m.

Christmas Eve Mass, 7 p.m., 10 p.m. & Midnight

Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m.

St. Paschal Catholic Church – 2521 N. Park Rd., Spokane Valley

Christmas Eve Vigil Mass, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church – 3520 East 18th Ave.

Christmas Eve Vigil Mass, 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m. & Midnight

Christmas Day Mass, 9 a.m.

St. Thomas More Parish – 505 W. Saint Thomas More Way

Christmas Eve Mass, 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. (in Parish Activity Center) & 10 p.m.

Christmas Day Mass, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Charismatic

Spokane Christian Center – 8909 E. Bigelow Gulch Rd.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6:30 p.m.

Christmas Day Candlelight Service, 10 a.m. (Repeat of Christmas Eve Service)

Victory Faith – Valley Campus, 2024 N Argonne Rd. / North Campus, 11008 N. Newport Hwy.

‘Home for Christmas’ Online Only Service, 10 a.m.

Westside Church – 10511 W. Aero Rd.

Christmas Eve Family & Candlelight Service, 3:30-4:30 p.m. (Save a Seat)

Christmas Eve Family & Candlelight Service, 5-6 p.m. (Save a Seat)

Church of Christ

Northside Church of Christ & Sunrise Church of Christ – 5601 N. Jefferson St.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6 p.m.

Church of God

New Horizons Community Church – 3122 W. Lincoln Rd.

Christmas Eve Services, 2:30 pm., 4 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Disciples of Christ

North Hill Christian Church – 4620 N. Post

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m.

Episcopal

Episcopal Church of the Resurrection – 15319 E. 8th Ave., Spokane Valley

Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church – 2404 N. Howard St.

Christmas Eve Family & Candlelight Service, 4:30-5:45 p.m.

St. David’s Episcopal Church – 7315 N. Wall St.

Christmas Eve Service with Carols, Eucharist and Candlelight (with Silent Night), 6:40 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

St. John’s Cathedral –127 E. 12th Ave.

Christmas Eve Services

Family Christmas Eucharist at 4 p.m. (incense-free), Carillon Christmas Music at 3:30 p.m.

Festival Christmas Eucharist at 7 p.m. (incense-free), Carillon Christmas Music at 6:30 p.m.

Festival Christmas Eucharist at 10:30 p.m., Carillon Christmas Music at 10 p.m.

Christmas Day Service

Christmas Day and Feast of the Holy Name, Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church – 5720 S. Perry St.

Christmas Eve Holy Eucharist, 5 p.m.

Christmas Day Holy Eucharist, 10 a.m.

West Central Abbey – 1832 West Dean Ave.

Christmas Eve Liturgy, 10 p.m. (Chapel opens at 9 p.m. for prayer and reflection)

Evangelical Covenant

The Gathering House – 733 W. Garland Ave.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5 p.m.

Foursquare

Life Center Foursquare Church –1202 N. Government Way

Thursday, Dec. 22, Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Eve Service, 7 .m.

Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service, 1 p.m.*, 3 p.m. & 5 p.m. (*ASL Interpreted)

Life Center North Church – 8303 N. Division St.

Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Service, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Service, 1 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Mission Church – 3001 N. Pines Rd.

Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service, 3 p.m.

Summit Spokane – Summit South (1801 E. 29th Ave.) / U-District (1003 E. Trent Ave.)

Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m. (U-District)

Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m. (Summit South, No Summit Kids)

Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. & 5 p.m. (Summit South & Live-Streamed)

Interdenominational

All These Branches – 1526 E. 11th Ave.

Christmas Eve Gathering, 7 p.m.

Lutheran

Advent Lutheran Church – 13009 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley

Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m.

Christmas Day Service with Lessons, Carols & Holy Communion, 9:30 a.m.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church – 4320 S. Conklin St.

Christmas Eve Family Service, 5 p.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.

Central Lutheran Church – 512 S. Bernard St.

Christmas Eve Service, 6:30 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 11 a.m.

Pilgrim Lutheran Church – 2733 W. Northwest Blvd.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.

Christmas Day Service with Holy Communion, 9 a.m.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church – 8441 N. Indian Trail Rd.

Christmas Eve Family Service, 5:30 p.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 9 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 9 a.m.

Redeemer Lutheran Church – 3606 S. Schafer Rd., Spokane Valley

Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Christmas Day Family-Friendly Blended Worship, 10 a.m.

Salem Lutheran Church – 1428 W. Broadway Ave.

Christmas Eve Candlelight & Holy Communion Service, 9 p.m.

Christmas Day Service with Holy Communion, 10:15 a.m.

St. Luke Lutheran Church – 9704 N. Division St.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 9:30 a.m.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church – 316 E. 24th Ave.

Christmas Eve Children’s Worship Service, 4 p.m.

Christmas Eve Worship Service, 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve Worship Service with Choir, 10 p.m. & Live-streamed

Christmas Day Service, 10:45 a.m.

St. Matthew Lutheran Church – 6905 N. Country Homes Blvd.

Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

Zion Lutheran Church – 8304 East Buckeye

Christmas Eve Service, 7:30 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

Methodist

Audubon Park United Methodist Church – 3908 N. Driscoll Blvd.

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

Covenant United Methodist Church – 15515 N. Gleneden

Christmas Eve Service 4 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Manito United Methodist Church – 3220 S. Grand Blvd.

Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m.

Christmas Day Birthday Party for Jesus, 10:45 a.m.

Moran United Methodist Church – 3601 E. 65th Ave.

Christmas Eve Family Service, 4 p.m.

Christmas Eve Service with Holy Communion, 8 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10:30 a.m.

Timberview Church (Free Methodist) – 15511 N. Howe Rd., Mead

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

Nazarene

Spokane First Church of the Nazarene – 9004 N. Country Homes Blvd.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service & Communion, 4 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10:45 a.m.

Non-denominational

Calvary Chapel Spokane – 511 W. Hastings

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 4 p.m.* & 5:30 p.m. (*With Russian Translation)

Calvary Chapel Spokane Valley – 16409 E. Broadway

Christmas Eve Service, 2 & 4 p.m.

Crossover Church – 16825 N. Newport Hwy., Mead

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4 p.m.

Christmas Day Online Only Church Special, Live Streamed at 9 a.m. & 11 a.m., Email Church for Link

Foothills Community Church – 11102 N. Forker Rd.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4:30 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

Fourth Memorial Church – 2000 N. Standard Street

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4 p.m.

Indian Trail Church – 9010 N. Indian Trail Rd.

Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

Lake Spokane Community Church – 6418-A Hwy 291, Nine Mile Falls

Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

Living Grace Fellowship – 1012 S. Freya St.

Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

ONE* North – 6311 E. Mt. Spokane Park Dr., Mead

Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m.

ONE* Valley – 15601 E. 24th Ave., Spokane Valley

Dec. 23, Christmas Service, 7 p.m.

Dec. 24, Christmas Service, 3 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Shiloh Hills Fellowship – 207 E. Lincoln Rd.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4 p.m.

Soma Spokane – Riverfront Park Clock Tower

Christmas Eve at the Clock Tower, 4-5 p.m.

Southside Christian Church – 2934 E. 27th Ave.

Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Service, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Service, 2:30 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Valley Fourth Church – 2303 S. Bowdish Rd., Spokane Valley

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 4:30 p.m.

Valley Real Life – 1831 S. Barker Rd., Spokane Valley

Thursday, Dec. 22, Christmas Service, 5 p.m. & 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Service, 5 p.m. & 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Service, 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Open Bible

Turning Point Church – 11911 N. Division St.

Friday, Dec. 23, Candlelight Christmas Service, 6-7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24, Candlelight Christmas Service, 6-7 p.m. (Repeat of Friday Service)

Orthodox

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church – 1703 N. Washington St.

Friday, Dec. 23, Royal Hours of the Nativity, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24, Orthros, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24, Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24, Great Vespers (For the Nativity), 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25, Orthros, 9 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25, Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m.

St. Nicholas Antiochian Western Rite Orthodox Church – 1325 E. Queen Ave.

Christmas Eve Service Morning: Vigil of the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 10-11 a.m.

Christmas Eve Service Evening: First Vespers of the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 5-7:30 p.m.

Presbyterian

Bethany Presbyterian Church & Knox Presbyterian Church – 806 W. Knox Ave.

Christmas Eve Service, 6:30 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

Coram Deo Presbyterian –157 S. Howard, Ste. 106

Christmas Eve Carol Service, 6 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10:30 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church – 318 S. Cedar

Family Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship, 4 p.m.

Traditional Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship, 7 p.m

Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church – 4102 S. Crestline St.

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 3 p.m.

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service with Communion, 5 p.m.

Millwood Presbyterian Church – 3223 N. Marguerite Rd.

Christmas Eve Service, 5:30 pm & 7 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

Northwood Presbyterian Church – 6721 N. Monroe St.

Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10:30 a.m.

Opportunity Presbyterian Church – 202 N. Pines, Spokane Valley

Friday, Dec. 23, Silent Night ‘A Christmas Service for Those Who Are Grieving’, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.

Shadle Presbyterian Church – 5508 North Alberta St.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4:30 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 11 a.m.

Whitworth Presbyterian Church – 312 West Hawthorne Rd.

Children’s Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m.

Traditional Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.

Jazz Christmas Eve Service, 9 p.m.

Christmas Morning Service, 10 a.m.

Quaker

Spokane Friends – 1612 West Dalke

Christmas Day Service, 9 a.m. (Unprogrammed) & 10 a.m. (Programmed)

Unity

Unity Spiritual Center – 2900 S. Bernard

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4:30 p.m.

United Church of Christ

Veradale United Church of Christ – 611 North Progress Rd.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship, 7 p.m.

Christmas Day Worship, 10:30 a.m.

Westminster Congregational United Church of Christ – 411 S. Washington St.

Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10:30 a.m.