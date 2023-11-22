Share this story!

Spokane Business Named Recipient of “Queer to Stay” Small-Business Funding

News Brief | FāVS News

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and SHOWTIME announced Spokane’s dom+bomb as a recipient of “Queer to Stay: An LGBTQ+ Business Preservation Initiative.”

The funding supports small businesses that focus on LGBTQ+ people of color, women and the transgender community. “Queer to Stay” also ensures that LGBTQ+ businesses can keep their doors open and serve their communities.

“Through this program, we’re investing in the futures of local LGBTQ+ business owners, employees and their customers,” said HRC President Kelley Robinson in press release. “We’re fighting back against anti-LGBTQ+ radicals and solidifying our place in cities across the country. Welcoming, safe spaces are at the heart of local communities — for LGBTQ+ people, these spaces are often havens for connection.”

dom+bomb — a size and gender-inclusive fashion brand — offers ethically-produced clothing, tailoring, mending and styling services. This black, queer woman-owned business fights fatphobia and the gender binary by removing gendered categorized clothing and offering 5XL-XS sizes.

They also make clothing more accessible and equitable for the transgender and non-binary community. dom+bomb does this by offering discounted tailoring and styling services through their Gender Affirming Products Program, which provides gender-affirming clothing to local transgender communities.

“We like to say we’re a soft place to land in a world that’s incredibly hard. We want people to be able to exhale when they come in because there are precious few places where we can do that,” said Kim Blessing, co-Founder of dom+bomb. “And let’s face it, businesses hold a lot of power in our society, so if we can build a foundation that we can use for real change — and inspire others to do the same — it will have been worth it.”

In June 2020, the “Queer to Stay” initiative launched its inaugural awards to 10 LGBTQ+ small businesses across the country and addressed the financial hardships faced during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three years later, LGBTQ+ small businesses still are navigating the pandemic’s aftermath. Added to this challenge, these organizations also combat a rise in anti-LGBTQ+ extremism, hateful rhetoric and targeted attacks.

All of these threats affect the livelihood of business owners and the existence of safe spaces for LGBTQ+ people, according to the press release.

HRC and SHOWTIME will support 25 businesses this year in 19 states.

Other regional awardees of “Queer to Stay”” include Queers Remodel PDX in Portland, Oregon, and Water Bear Bar in Boise, Idaho.

Find a list of all winners — including a clinic, restaurants, bars and shops — on the website.