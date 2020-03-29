Spokane Area Online Worship Listings

Share this story!



















Updated March 29, 3:40 p.m.

By Matthew Kincanon

Despite the coronavirus pandemic forcing churches to not hold on-site services, most have made arrangements to hold worship online through livestreaming. FāVS has compiled a list of where readers can find local digital worship services.

To have your program added, email tracysimmons@spokanefavs.com.

Assemblies of God

Spokane First: Sundays at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live.

Valley Assembly of God: Broadcasting live on Facebook page on Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Can be watched anytime thereafter.

Baptist

Bible Baptist Church: Livestreaming on Facebook Sundays at 10 a.m.

Dishman Baptist: Broadcasting their services on Facebook Sundays at 11 a.m.

Driscoll Blvd Baptist: Livestreaming on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook Live.

East Valley Baptist: Livestreaming on Sundays at 11 a.m. Can be found on their Facebook page.

Faith Baptist Church: Livestreaming services via Facebook on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Genesis Church: Livestreaming on YouTube Live on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

New Creation Fellowship: Livestreaming Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on their website.

New Horizons Community Church: Sermons will be streamed live on Facebook on Sundays at 10 a.m.

North Addison Baptist Church: Sundays at 9 a.m. on Facebook.

Spokane Slavic Baptist Church: Sermons will be live broadcasted on their YouTube channel. There will be no Sunday evening services.

Trinity Baptist Church: Livestreaming on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on their website. Videos of services will be on their YouTube channel as well.

Bible Churches

Valley Bible: Livestreaming on their YouTube channel on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Buddhist

Spokane Buddhist Temple: Recommended that people view the Seattle Betsuin’s streamed services on their YouTube channel.

Sravasti Abbey: Upcoming events livestreamed on Vimeo. For full event schedule see Abbey website.

Tsinta Mani Choling Center: Sunday teachings will be streamed on Zoom at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Calvary Chapel

Calvary Spokane: Services streamed live on their YouTube channel on Saturdays at 7 p.m.; Sundays at 9 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 7 p.m.; and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Catholic

Sacred Heart Catholic Parish: Livestreaming Mass on Sundays at 10 a.m. on their website and Facebook page.

St. Aloysius Church: Weekend mass livestreamed Saturdays at 5 p.m. and daily Mass livestreamed at 8 a.m. on their website.

Church of Christ

Church of Christ at Coeur d’Alene: Sunday “Worship Assembly” will be held on their website at 11 a.m. Use their “Remote login” tab.

Christian Missionary Alliance

Garland Church: Worship talks will be livestreamed on Facebook at 9 a.m.

Church of the Nazarene

Bethel Church of the Nazarene: Livestreaming Sundays at 9:30 a.m.

Spokane First Church of the Nazarene: Livestreaming services on Sundays at 11 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube.

Disciples of Christ

Greenacres Christian Church: Will hold online worship through Zoom on Sundays at 11 a.m.

North Hill Christian Church: Gathering to worship virtually on Facebook Live and Zoom.

Evangelical

Access Church: Livestreaming on Sundays at 9 a.m. on their YouTube Channel and Facebook page.

Bayview Bible Church: Livestreaming on Sundays at 10 a.m. on their website.

Berean Bible: Livestreaming on Sundays at 9 a.m. on their website.

City Life Church: Sermons and worship services are available on their website.

Covenant Church: Livestreaming from their website and Facebook page on Sundays at 10:10 a.m.

Crossover Church: Livestreaming on Sundays at 9 a.m. on their website.

Eastpoint: Livestreaming on their website on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Faith Bible Church: Livestreaming service on their website on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

Foothills Community: Livestreaming on their website on Sundays at 9:30 a.m.

Grace Christian Fellowship: Video sermons will be held on Facebook and their website on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Immanuel Church: Livestreaming Sundays at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live.

The Intersection Church: Livestreaming on Sundays at 9:45 a.m. on their Facebook page.

Lincoln Heights Community Church: Will be posting sermons online.

Living Hope Spokane: Sunday service will be posted to watch by Saturday night.

North Country Chapel, Post Falls: Livestreaming on their website and ACN Radio will be airing services on Fridays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 11 a.m.

North Summit Church, Sandpoint: Broadcasting services on Sundays at 8, 9:30 and 11a.m. on their website and Facebook page.

Point of Grace Fellowship: Sermons will be posted on their “Listen” page and YouTube channel.

Real Life Ministries, Post Falls: Church services will be available to watch on their website.

Real Life Network: Services will be livestreamed on their website on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Redeemer Bible Church (Deer Park): Will post videos on Saturday evenings and will hold Facebook watch parties on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Redemption Spokane: Will be utilizing Zoom to gather and sermons will be posted on their website and app for later viewing.

Restored Community Church, Eagle, Idaho: Sermons will be available on their website.

Riverstone Chapel: Sunday services online only.

The Rock Church: Livestreaming on Sundays at 5 p.m. on their website and Facebook page.

Southside Christian Church: Video sermons will be posted on their website.

South Hill Bible Church: Livestreaming worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live.

Sozo Church: Livestreaming on their website on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Spokane Christian Center: Livestreaming on Sundays at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live.

Spokane Christian Church: Sunday service videos will be posted on YouTube. Other activities will take place on Zoom.

Summit Church: Videos available on YouTube or website.

Summit Northwest Ministries, Post Falls: Livestreaming on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. on their website and Facebook.

True Hope Church: Livestreaming on their website on Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m.

Turning Point Open Bible: Service will be held on their website on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Evangelical Covenant Church

The Gathering House: Livestreaming on Sundays at 10 a.m. on their Connections Facebook page. Go to their main Facebook page to find the link to join.

Evangelical Free

Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse: Livestreaming on Sundays at 10:10 a.m. on their website.

Three Crosses: Audio of sermons are available on their website.

Foursquare

The Heights: Livestreaming on Sundays at 10 a.m. on their Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Life Center: Livestreaming on Saturdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays 9 and 11 a.m. on their website.

North Church: Livestreaming on Sundays at 9 a.m. on their website.

River City Foursquare Church: Service held on Sundays at 10 a.m. on their website.

Interdenominational

Palouse Federated Church: Livestreaming on Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m. on Facebook Live.

Jewish

Chabad of Spokane: Will host Zoom meetings. Schedule of events can be found on their Facebook page.

Temple Beth Shalom: Livestreaming on Saturdays at 10 a.m.. Link available on their website.

Lutheran

Beautiful Savior Lutheran: Livestreaming Sundays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on their website. Recordings will also be available.

Central Lutheran: Livestreaming on Sundays at 11 a.m. on their website.

Holy Cross: Videos of worship services will be posted on their website.

Hope Lutheran Church: Link to Sunday service will be available on their website and Facebook page.

Lutheran Church of the Master CDA: Livestreaming On Sundays at 11 a.m. on Facebook

Peace Lutheran: Posting videos of Sunday service on their YouTube channel.

Pilgrim Lutheran: Videos will be posted on their website and livestreaming on Sundays at 8 and 10:45 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Redeemer Lutheran: Livestreaming on Sundays at 8 a.m. on their Facebook page and YouTube channel.

St. John’s Lutheran Church: Videos of services will be available on their YouTube channel.

St. Mark’s Lutheran: Livestreaming on Sundays at 10:45 a.m. on their Facebook page.

Trinity Lutheran Church, Coeur d’Alene: Recordings of services are available on their website.

Mennonite

Pacific Keep: Streaming on Facebook Live, Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

Shalom Mennonite: Holding service on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on Zoom.

Methodist

The Pacific Northwest Conference of The United Methodist Church: A list on their website provides which churches offer opportunities to worship online.

Nazarene

Westside Church of the Nazarene: Videos will be posted on their Facebook and YouTube channel once a week.

Portico Christian Fellowship: Holding service on Sundays at 11 a.m. on Zoom.

Spokane Valley First Church of the Nazarene: Livestreaming on Sundays at 11 a.m. on their website and Facebook page.

Non-denominational

Living Stone Church: Livestreaming on Sundays at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live.

Medical Lake Community: Services held on Sundays at 11 a.m. on Facebook, YouTube and their website.

Orthodox Church

St. Gregorios Orthodox Church: Livestreaming on Sundays at 9 a.m. on Facebook.

Pentecostal

Cornerstone Church: Sermons will continue to be posted on their website.

Presbyterian

Bethany Presbyterian: Livestreaming Sundays at 10 a.m. on Zoom. Directions are on their website.

Coram Deo: Sunday service videos will be posted on their website.

First Presbyterian Church Downtown, CDA: Livestreaming on Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. on their YouTube channel.

First Presbyterian Church of Spokane: Livestreaming Sundays at 10 a.m. on their website.

Hamblen Park: Livestreaming on Sundays at 10 a.m. on their website. Past worship services and recent videos will be posted on their YouTube channel.

Manito Presbyterian Church: Sending out email links to online services.

Millwood Community: Sunday worship services videos will be posted on their YouTube channel.

Opportunity Presbyterian: Sermons will be available on their website.

Seventh-day Adventist

Coeur d’Alene Seventh-day Adventist: Livestreaming on Saturdays at 10:45 a.m. on their website.

Linwood Seventh-day Adventist: Livestreaming on Saturdays at 11 a.m. on their YouTube channel.

Troy Seventh-day Adventist: Livestreaming on Saturdays at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live.

United Church of Christ

Westminster UCC: Sunday service will be held on Zoom at 10:30 a.m.

Veradale UCC: Livestreaming on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on their website.

United Church of God

United Church of God Spokane: Livestreaming on Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. on their website. Contact the pastor for the password.

Fellowship Church of God: Livestreaming on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on their website.

Unitarian Universalist

Unitarian Universalist Church of Spokane: Livestreaming on Sundays at 11 a.m. on their website.

Unity

Unity Spiritual Center: Livestreaming on Sundays at 10 a.m. on their website.

