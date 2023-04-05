Share this story!

Spokane Area Christian Churches Celebrate Holy Week. Here Are Their Service Dates & Times

This news story was made possible by contributions to FāVS from readers like you. Thank you.

News Story by Cassy Benefield

Christian churches across the world celebrate Easter in diverse ways, and Spokane’s regional churches are no different.

Some church communities will include Maundy Thursday in their Holy Week services. The service commemorates the Last Supper and the washing of the disciples’ feet. Most commonly churches will host a lunch or an evening service to remember that moment in Jesus’ life.

Other churches skip a Maundy Thursday service and include a Good Friday evening service. This is a time when congregants reflect on the suffering Jesus experienced on his way to and at the cross.

Most churches will host more than one Sunday Easter service on Sunday to make room for all the guests that go to church that Holy day. This is the day the Christian community celebrates Jesus’ resurrection.

Some will also include a breakfast on Sunday or an Easter sunrise service. For some, Easter Egg Hunts, usually following the Sunday services, are peppered throughout the region.

Below is a list of the variety of denominations hosting Easter services this year. The list does not include every church in the region. If you don’t see your church listed and would like to have it added, please send your service times to Tracy Simmons at tracysimmons@spokanefavs.com.

2023 Easter Listings

Assemblies of God

Legacy Church

23129 E. Mission Ave.

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. (Also Online)

SpokaneFirst

North Central Campus: 828 W. Indiana Ave.

Shadle Campus: 5610 N. Ash St.

Good Friday, 6 p.m. (Both Campuses)

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. (Both Campuses)

True Hope Church

1316 N. Lincoln St.

Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Valley Assembly

15618 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 10:45 a.m. (Also Online)

Baptist

Calvary Baptist Church

2804 E. Euclid Ave.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Faith Baptist Church

2804 E. Euclid Ave.

Easter Sunday, 11 a.m.

New Hope Baptist Church

9021 E. Boone Ave.

Easter Sunday, 11 a.m.

The Rock Church Spokane

315 N. Argonne Rd., Spokane Valley

Resurrection Sunday, 5 p.m.

Bible Church

Faith Bible Church

440 W. Cora Ave.

Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.

Northview Bible Church

13521 N. Mill Rd.

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.

South Hill Bible Church

958 E. 29th Ave.

Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Valley Bible Church

3021 S. Sullivan Rd., Veradale

Good Friday, 5:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Catholic

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

3624 W. Indian Trail Rd.

Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.

Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes

1115 W. Riverside Ave.

Holy Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Good Friday, Lord’s Passion, 12 p.m.

Good Friday, Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. & 5 p.m.

Our Lady of Fatima

3327 S. Perry

Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.

Easter Sunday Egg Hunt, 11:45 a.m.

Sacred Heart Parish

219 E. Rockwood Blvd.

Holy Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Good Friday, 12 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

St. Aloysius Catholic Church

330 E. Boone Ave.

Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday Vigil, 5 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Urban Indian Mass, 3:30 p.m.

St. Anthony’s Church and Rectory

St. Anthony’s – 2320 Cedar St. / St. Joseph’s -1503 W. Dean Ave.

Holy Thursday, English-5 p.m. / Vietnamese-7 p.m.

Good Friday, English-3 p.m. / Vietnamese-7 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, English-8 p.m. / Vietnamese-10 p.m.

Easter Sunday, English 9:30 a.m. / Vietnamese-11:30 a.m.

St. Augustine Parish

428 W. 19th Ave.

Holy Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Good Friday Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m.

Good Friday Service, 5:30 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

St. Charles Parish

4515 N. Alberta St.

Holy Thursday, 8 p.m.

Good Friday, 3 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

1104 W. Heroy Ave.

Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Easter Sunday Egg Hunt, 11:30 a.m.

St. John Vianney Church

503 N. Walnut Rd.

Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Rectory

1503 W. Dean Ave.

Holy Thursday, Spanish-6 p.m.

Good Friday, Spanish-6 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, Spanish-8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, English-9 a.m. / Spanish-11 a.m.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church

304 S. Adams Rd., Spokane Valley

Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

St. Paschal Catholic Church

2521 N. Park Rd., Spokane Valley

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church

3520 East 18th Ave.

Holy Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Good Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.

St. Thomas More Parish

505 W. Saint Thomas More Way

Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Charismatic

Spokane Christian Center

8909 E. Bigelow Gulch Rd.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Victory Faith

Valley Campus, 2024 N Argonne Rd. / North Campus, 11008 N. Newport Hwy.

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Westside Church

10511 W. Aero Rd.

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.

Church of Christ

Northside Church of Christ

5601 N. Jefferson St.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m. (Easter Egg Hunt Follows)

Sunrise Church of Christ

4718 N Ash St.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Church of God

New Horizons Community Church

3122 W. Lincoln Rd.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Episcopal

Episcopal Church of the Resurrection

15319 E. 8th Ave., Spokane Valley

Maundy Thursday, 6 p.m.

Good Friday Stations of the Cross, 12 p.m.

Good Friday Liturgy, 6 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10 a.m.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

2404 N. Howard St.

Easter Sunday, 9:30 p.m.

St. David’s Episcopal Church

7315 N. Wall St.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.

St. John’s Cathedral

127 E. 12th Ave.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7:15 a.m, noon and 7 p.m

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 10 a.m., 7:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

5720 S. Perry St.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Evangelical Covenant

The Gathering House

733 W. Garland Ave.

Friday Passover Seder Dinner, 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Foursquare

Life Center

1202 N. Government Way

Saturday Easter Service, 4 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 9 & 11 a.m. / Online only, 5 p.m.

Life Center North Church

8303 N. Division St.

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Mission Church

3001 N. Pines Rd.

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Summit Spokane

Summit South (1801 E. 29th Ave.)

Good Friday, 7 a.m.

Easter Saturday Service, 6 pm.

Easter Sunday Service, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11:15 a.m. (Live Stream Available)

Summit Spokane

U-District (1003 E. Trent Ave.)

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Lutheran

Advent Lutheran Church

13009 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley

Easter Sunrise Service, 8 a.m. (Saltese Cemetery)

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m. (Easter Egg Hunt Follows)

All Saints Lutheran Church

314 S. Spruce Street

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m. (Salem Lutheran-1428 W. Broadway Ave.)

Good Friday, 7 p.m. (Salem Lutheran-1428 W. Broadway Ave.)

Easter Sunday Breakfast, 8:30 a.m.

Easter Sunday Worship, 9:30 a.m. (Easter Egg Hunt Follows)

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

4320 S. Conklin St.

Maundy Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Sunrise Easter Service, 6 a.m.

Easter Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Central Lutheran Church

512 S. Bernard St.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Saturday Easter Vigil, 7 p.m. (All Saints Lutheran, 314 S. Spruce St.)

Easter Sunday, 11 a.m.

Pilgrim Lutheran Church

2733 W. Northwest Blvd.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Service, 9 a.m.

Easter Fellowship, with tasty goodies, 10:15 a.m.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

8441 N. Indian Trail Rd.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Easter Egg Hunt, 10:15 a.m.

Redeemer Lutheran Church

3606 S. Schafer Rd., Spokane Valley

Maundy Thursday and Soup Lunch, 12 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Easter Brunch, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Salem Lutheran Church

1428 W. Broadway Ave.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Paschal Vigil, 7 p.m. (All Saints Lutheran Church, 314 S. Spruce Street)

St. Luke Lutheran Church

9704 N. Division St.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 12 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Saturday Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.

Easter Sunday, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church

316 E. 24th Ave.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 12 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Saturday Easter Vigil, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. & 10:45 a.m.

St. Matthew Lutheran Church

6905 N. Country Homes Blvd.

Maundy Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Zion Lutheran Church

8304 East Buckeye

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (Breakfast After)

Methodist

Audubon Park United Methodist Church

3908 N. Driscoll Blvd.

Maundy Thursday, 12 p.m.

Good Friday, 6:30 p.m. (Covenant UMC)

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. & 11 a.m. (Online at 9 a.m.)

Easter Sunday Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.

Easter Sunday Breakfast, 9 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Covenant United Methodist Church

15515 N. Gleneden

Maundy Thursday, 12 p.m. (Audubon Park UMC)

Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Easter Sunday Pancake Brunch, 10-12 p.m.

Moran United Methodist Church

3601 E. 65th Ave.

Good Friday, 7 p.m. (Also Live Streamed)

Easter Sunday Sunrise Service, 7 a.m.

Easter Sunday Breakfast, 7:45 a.m.

Easter Sunday Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.

Easter Sunday Worship, 10:30 a.m. (Also Live Streamed)

Timberview Church (Free Methodist)

15511 N. Howe Rd., Mead

Easter Sunday 10 a.m. (Followed by an Egg Hunt)

Nazarene

Spokane First Church of the Nazarene

9004 N. Country Homes Blvd.

Good Friday Service, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10:45 p.m.

Nondenominational

Calvary Chapel Spokane

511 W. Hastings

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11:15 a.m. (Also Online)

Calvary Chapel Spokane Valley

16409 E. Broadway

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Crossover Church

16825 N. Newport Hwy., Mead

Good Friday Service, 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Foothills Community Church

11102 N. Forker Rd.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Worship, 8 a.m.

Easter Sunday, 9:15 a.m. (Continental Breakfast Fellowship)

Easter Sunday Worship, 10 a.m.

Fourth Memorial Church

2000 N. Standard Street

Easter Sunrise Service, 7 a.m.

Easter Fellowship Breakfast, 8 a.m.

Easter Worship, 9 a.m.

Indian Trail Church

9010 N. Indian Trail Rd.

Resurrection Sunday at Shadle Park High School, 10 a.m.

Lake Spokane Community Church

6418-A Hwy 291, Nine Mile Falls

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m.

New Community

518 W. 3rd Ave.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

ONE* North

6311 E. Mt. Spokane Park Dr., Mead

Saturday Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

ONE* Valley

15601 E. 24th Ave., Spokane Valley

Saturday Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. (Also Online)

Soma Spokane

828 W Spofford Ave.

Easter Sunday Pre-service gathering, 9 a.m.

Easter Sunday, 10-11 a.m.

Southside Christian Church

2934 E. 27th Ave.

Easter Saturday Worship, 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Sozo Church

2131 Woodside Ave.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Valley Fourth Church

2303 S. Bowdish Rd., Spokane Valley

Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

Valley Real Life

1831 S. Barker Rd., Spokane Valley

Thursday Egg Hunt, 6 p.m.

Thursday Easter Worship, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday Egg Hunt, 4:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Saturday Easter Worship, 5 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Egg Hunt, 1:45 p.m.

Sunday Easter Worship, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

Open Bible

Turning Point Church

11911 N. Division St.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m. (Easter Egg Scramble after service)

Orthodox

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church (Their Easter Is a Week Later)

1703 N. Washington St.

Holy Friday (April 14) Royal Hours, 9 a.m.

Holy Friday (April 14) Vespers of the Un-nailing, 3 p.m.

Holy Friday (April 14) Lamentations, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday (April 15) Vesperal Divine Liturgy, 9 a.m.

Holy Saturday (April 15) Resurrection of Our Lord and Savior, 11 pm.

Great and Holy Pascha (April 16) Matins and Divine Liturgy of the Resurrection, 12 a.m.

Great and Holy Pascha (April 16) Agape Vespers, 11:30 a.m.

St. Nicholas Antiochian Western Rite Orthodox Church

1325 E. Queen Ave.

Maundy Thursday Mass, 7-8 p.m.

Good Friday Mass, 3-4 p.m.

Holy Saturday Mass, 7-8 p.m.

Sunday Pascha Matins, 9:30-10 a.m.

Sunday Pascha Mass, 10-11:30 a.m.

Presbyterian

Bethany Presbyterian Church & Knox Presbyterian Church

806 W. Knox Ave.

Maundy Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 9:30 a.m.

Coram Deo

157 S. Howard St.

Maundy Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church

318 S. Cedar

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Sunrise, 6:30 a.m. (Manito Park)

Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. & 10 a.m.

Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church

4102 S. Crestline St.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.

Sunday Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.

Millwood Presbyterian Church

3223 N. Marguerite Rd.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Sunrise, 7 a.m. (Arbor Crest Winery)

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Northwood Presbyterian Church

6721 N. Monroe St.

Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

Opportunity Presbyterian Church

202 N. Pines, Spokane Valley

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

Shadle Presbyterian Church

5508 North Alberta St.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, 12 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 11 a.m.

Whitworth Presbyterian Church

312 West Hawthorne Rd.

Good Friday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 10:15 a.m. / online available at 10 a.m.

Salvation Army

Kroc Center Coeur d’Alene

1765 W. Golf Course Rd.

Good Friday: Nail Your Pain to the Cross, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Easter Sunday, followed by Easter Egg Hunt for all ages, 10 a.m.

Unity

Unity Spiritual Center

2900 S. Bernard

Easter Sunrise, 7 a.m.

Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.

United Church of Christ

Community Congregational United Church of Christ (Pullman, WA)

525 NE Campus St., Pullman, WA

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

Veradale United Church of Christ

611 North Progress Rd.

Maundy Thursday, 6 p.m. (Remembering the Last Supper-lentil soup, tilapia and salad will be servied. Sign up at genheywood@gmail.com)

Easter Sunday Sunrise, 6 a.m. (Outside the church around a fire)

Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

Westminster Congregational United Church of Christ

411 S. Washington St.

Maundy Thursday, 6 p.m.

Good Friday, 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday Brunch, 9:30 a.m.

Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

