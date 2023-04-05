Spokane Area Christian Churches Celebrate Holy Week. Here Are Their Service Dates & Times
This news story was made possible by contributions to FāVS from readers like you. Thank you.
News Story by Cassy Benefield
Christian churches across the world celebrate Easter in diverse ways, and Spokane’s regional churches are no different.
Some church communities will include Maundy Thursday in their Holy Week services. The service commemorates the Last Supper and the washing of the disciples’ feet. Most commonly churches will host a lunch or an evening service to remember that moment in Jesus’ life.
Other churches skip a Maundy Thursday service and include a Good Friday evening service. This is a time when congregants reflect on the suffering Jesus experienced on his way to and at the cross.
Most churches will host more than one Sunday Easter service on Sunday to make room for all the guests that go to church that Holy day. This is the day the Christian community celebrates Jesus’ resurrection.
Some will also include a breakfast on Sunday or an Easter sunrise service. For some, Easter Egg Hunts, usually following the Sunday services, are peppered throughout the region.
Below is a list of the variety of denominations hosting Easter services this year. The list does not include every church in the region. If you don’t see your church listed and would like to have it added, please send your service times to Tracy Simmons at tracysimmons@spokanefavs.com.
2023 Easter Listings
Assemblies of God
23129 E. Mission Ave.
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. (Also Online)
North Central Campus: 828 W. Indiana Ave.
Shadle Campus: 5610 N. Ash St.
- Good Friday, 6 p.m. (Both Campuses)
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. (Both Campuses)
1316 N. Lincoln St.
- Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
15618 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 10:45 a.m. (Also Online)
Baptist
2804 E. Euclid Ave.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
2804 E. Euclid Ave.
- Easter Sunday, 11 a.m.
9021 E. Boone Ave.
- Easter Sunday, 11 a.m.
315 N. Argonne Rd., Spokane Valley
- Resurrection Sunday, 5 p.m.
Bible Church
440 W. Cora Ave.
- Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.
13521 N. Mill Rd.
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.
958 E. 29th Ave.
- Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
3021 S. Sullivan Rd., Veradale
- Good Friday, 5:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Catholic
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary
3624 W. Indian Trail Rd.
- Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.
Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes
1115 W. Riverside Ave.
- Holy Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
- Good Friday, Lord’s Passion, 12 p.m.
- Good Friday, Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. & 5 p.m.
3327 S. Perry
- Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.
- Easter Sunday Egg Hunt, 11:45 a.m.
219 E. Rockwood Blvd.
- Holy Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
- Good Friday, 12 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
330 E. Boone Ave.
- Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Vigil, 5 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday Urban Indian Mass, 3:30 p.m.
St. Anthony’s Church and Rectory
St. Anthony’s – 2320 Cedar St. / St. Joseph’s -1503 W. Dean Ave.
- Holy Thursday, English-5 p.m. / Vietnamese-7 p.m.
- Good Friday, English-3 p.m. / Vietnamese-7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, English-8 p.m. / Vietnamese-10 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, English 9:30 a.m. / Vietnamese-11:30 a.m.
428 W. 19th Ave.
- Holy Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
- Good Friday Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m.
- Good Friday Service, 5:30 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
4515 N. Alberta St.
- Holy Thursday, 8 p.m.
- Good Friday, 3 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
1104 W. Heroy Ave.
- Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
- Easter Sunday Egg Hunt, 11:30 a.m.
503 N. Walnut Rd.
- Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Rectory
1503 W. Dean Ave.
- Holy Thursday, Spanish-6 p.m.
- Good Friday, Spanish-6 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, Spanish-8 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, English-9 a.m. / Spanish-11 a.m.
304 S. Adams Rd., Spokane Valley
- Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
2521 N. Park Rd., Spokane Valley
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m.
3520 East 18th Ave.
- Holy Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
- Good Friday, 5:30 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.
505 W. Saint Thomas More Way
- Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Charismatic
8909 E. Bigelow Gulch Rd.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
Valley Campus, 2024 N Argonne Rd. / North Campus, 11008 N. Newport Hwy.
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
10511 W. Aero Rd.
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.
Church of Christ
5601 N. Jefferson St.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m. (Easter Egg Hunt Follows)
4718 N Ash St.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
Church of God
3122 W. Lincoln Rd.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Episcopal
Episcopal Church of the Resurrection
15319 E. 8th Ave., Spokane Valley
- Maundy Thursday, 6 p.m.
- Good Friday Stations of the Cross, 12 p.m.
- Good Friday Liturgy, 6 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10 a.m.
2404 N. Howard St.
- Easter Sunday, 9:30 p.m.
7315 N. Wall St.
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.
127 E. 12th Ave.
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7:15 a.m, noon and 7 p.m
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 10 a.m., 7:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
5720 S. Perry St.
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
Evangelical Covenant
733 W. Garland Ave.
- Friday Passover Seder Dinner, 6 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
Foursquare
Life Center
1202 N. Government Way
Saturday Easter Service, 4 p.m. & 6 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9 & 11 a.m. / Online only, 5 p.m.
8303 N. Division St.
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
3001 N. Pines Rd.
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Summit South (1801 E. 29th Ave.)
- Good Friday, 7 a.m.
- Easter Saturday Service, 6 pm.
- Easter Sunday Service, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11:15 a.m. (Live Stream Available)
U-District (1003 E. Trent Ave.)
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
Lutheran
13009 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley
- Easter Sunrise Service, 8 a.m. (Saltese Cemetery)
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m. (Easter Egg Hunt Follows)
314 S. Spruce Street
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m. (Salem Lutheran-1428 W. Broadway Ave.)
- Good Friday, 7 p.m. (Salem Lutheran-1428 W. Broadway Ave.)
- Easter Sunday Breakfast, 8:30 a.m.
- Easter Sunday Worship, 9:30 a.m. (Easter Egg Hunt Follows)
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
4320 S. Conklin St.
- Maundy Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
- Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.
- Sunrise Easter Service, 6 a.m.
- Easter Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
512 S. Bernard St.
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Saturday Easter Vigil, 7 p.m. (All Saints Lutheran, 314 S. Spruce St.)
- Easter Sunday, 11 a.m.
2733 W. Northwest Blvd.
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Service, 9 a.m.
- Easter Fellowship, with tasty goodies, 10:15 a.m.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
8441 N. Indian Trail Rd.
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
- Easter Egg Hunt, 10:15 a.m.
3606 S. Schafer Rd., Spokane Valley
- Maundy Thursday and Soup Lunch, 12 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.
- Easter Brunch, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
1428 W. Broadway Ave.
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Paschal Vigil, 7 p.m. (All Saints Lutheran Church, 314 S. Spruce Street)
9704 N. Division St.
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 12 p.m. & 7 p.m.
- Saturday Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.
316 E. 24th Ave.
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 12 p.m. & 7 p.m.
- Saturday Easter Vigil, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. & 10:45 a.m.
6905 N. Country Homes Blvd.
- Maundy Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
- Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
8304 East Buckeye
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (Breakfast After)
Methodist
Audubon Park United Methodist Church
3908 N. Driscoll Blvd.
- Maundy Thursday, 12 p.m.
- Good Friday, 6:30 p.m. (Covenant UMC)
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. & 11 a.m. (Online at 9 a.m.)
- Easter Sunday Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.
- Easter Sunday Breakfast, 9 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
Covenant United Methodist Church
15515 N. Gleneden
- Maundy Thursday, 12 p.m. (Audubon Park UMC)
- Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
- Easter Sunday Pancake Brunch, 10-12 p.m.
3601 E. 65th Ave.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m. (Also Live Streamed)
- Easter Sunday Sunrise Service, 7 a.m.
- Easter Sunday Breakfast, 7:45 a.m.
- Easter Sunday Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.
- Easter Sunday Worship, 10:30 a.m. (Also Live Streamed)
Timberview Church (Free Methodist)
15511 N. Howe Rd., Mead
- Easter Sunday 10 a.m. (Followed by an Egg Hunt)
Nazarene
Spokane First Church of the Nazarene
9004 N. Country Homes Blvd.
- Good Friday Service, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10:45 p.m.
Nondenominational
511 W. Hastings
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11:15 a.m. (Also Online)
16409 E. Broadway
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
16825 N. Newport Hwy., Mead
- Good Friday Service, 6:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
11102 N. Forker Rd.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday Worship, 8 a.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9:15 a.m. (Continental Breakfast Fellowship)
- Easter Sunday Worship, 10 a.m.
2000 N. Standard Street
- Easter Sunrise Service, 7 a.m.
- Easter Fellowship Breakfast, 8 a.m.
- Easter Worship, 9 a.m.
9010 N. Indian Trail Rd.
- Resurrection Sunday at Shadle Park High School, 10 a.m.
6418-A Hwy 291, Nine Mile Falls
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m.
518 W. 3rd Ave.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
6311 E. Mt. Spokane Park Dr., Mead
- Saturday Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
15601 E. 24th Ave., Spokane Valley
- Saturday Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. (Also Online)
828 W Spofford Ave.
- Easter Sunday Pre-service gathering, 9 a.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10-11 a.m.
2934 E. 27th Ave.
- Easter Saturday Worship, 6 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
2131 Woodside Ave.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
2303 S. Bowdish Rd., Spokane Valley
- Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m.
1831 S. Barker Rd., Spokane Valley
- Thursday Egg Hunt, 6 p.m.
- Thursday Easter Worship, 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday Egg Hunt, 4:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.
- Saturday Easter Worship, 5 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday Egg Hunt, 1:45 p.m.
- Sunday Easter Worship, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.
Open Bible
11911 N. Division St.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m. (Easter Egg Scramble after service)
Orthodox
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church (Their Easter Is a Week Later)
1703 N. Washington St.
- Holy Friday (April 14) Royal Hours, 9 a.m.
- Holy Friday (April 14) Vespers of the Un-nailing, 3 p.m.
- Holy Friday (April 14) Lamentations, 7 p.m.
- Holy Saturday (April 15) Vesperal Divine Liturgy, 9 a.m.
- Holy Saturday (April 15) Resurrection of Our Lord and Savior, 11 pm.
- Great and Holy Pascha (April 16) Matins and Divine Liturgy of the Resurrection, 12 a.m.
- Great and Holy Pascha (April 16) Agape Vespers, 11:30 a.m.
St. Nicholas Antiochian Western Rite Orthodox Church
1325 E. Queen Ave.
- Maundy Thursday Mass, 7-8 p.m.
- Good Friday Mass, 3-4 p.m.
- Holy Saturday Mass, 7-8 p.m.
- Sunday Pascha Matins, 9:30-10 a.m.
- Sunday Pascha Mass, 10-11:30 a.m.
Presbyterian
Bethany Presbyterian Church & Knox Presbyterian Church
806 W. Knox Ave.
- Maundy Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
- Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9:30 a.m.
157 S. Howard St.
- Maundy Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
- Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m.
318 S. Cedar
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday Sunrise, 6:30 a.m. (Manito Park)
- Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. & 10 a.m.
Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church
4102 S. Crestline St.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.
- Sunday Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.
3223 N. Marguerite Rd.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday Sunrise, 7 a.m. (Arbor Crest Winery)
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
6721 N. Monroe St.
- Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m.
Opportunity Presbyterian Church
202 N. Pines, Spokane Valley
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
5508 North Alberta St.
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Good Friday, 12 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 11 a.m.
312 West Hawthorne Rd.
- Good Friday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. & 10:15 a.m. / online available at 10 a.m.
Salvation Army
1765 W. Golf Course Rd.
- Good Friday: Nail Your Pain to the Cross, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, followed by Easter Egg Hunt for all ages, 10 a.m.
Unity
2900 S. Bernard
- Easter Sunrise, 7 a.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10 a.m.
United Church of Christ
Community Congregational United Church of Christ (Pullman, WA)
525 NE Campus St., Pullman, WA
- Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m.
Veradale United Church of Christ
611 North Progress Rd.
- Maundy Thursday, 6 p.m. (Remembering the Last Supper-lentil soup, tilapia and salad will be servied. Sign up at genheywood@gmail.com)
- Easter Sunday Sunrise, 6 a.m. (Outside the church around a fire)
- Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m.
Westminster Congregational United Church of Christ
411 S. Washington St.
- Maundy Thursday, 6 p.m.
- Good Friday, 6 p.m.
- Easter Sunday Brunch, 9:30 a.m.
- Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m.
Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a ‘y’) Benefield is a wife and mother, a writer and photographer and a huge fan of non-fiction. She has traveled all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer (2004-2006) to Romania where she mainly taught Conversational English. She received her bachelor’s in journalism from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, California. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a religion nerd who is prone to buy more books, on nearly any topic, than she is ever able to read. She is the managing editor of SpokaneFāVS.com.