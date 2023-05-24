Share this story!

Spiritual Growth among Evangelicals a ‘Mixed Bag’ New Study Finds

News Brief by Cassy Benefield

A new national study by Grey Matter Research shows evangelical Christians display a wide range of spiritual growth and maturity with some surprising results.

Cover of “Uneven: Success, Stagnation, and Delusion” / Contributed

The “Uneven: Success, Stagnation, and Delusion” study report, released this month, illustrates the wide gamut of this growth, calling it “a mixed bag” according to the study’s press release. The study surveys more than 1,000 adults with evangelical beliefs and details their spiritual activities, attitudes and perspectives.

“Some are thriving spiritually while others have essentially given up on having their beliefs be an active part of their life,” the release said. “A majority are somewhere in the middle, struggling with a variety of spiritual issues.”

While spiritual growth is measured by much more than activities, an example of how varied things are in the evangelical population is the “spiritual engagement” measure. Someone is considered to be fully engaged (on a scale of 0 – 25) if they typically:

Read the Bible daily

Study the Bible (beyond just reading it) multiple times per week

Attend worship (in-person or online) weekly

Attend a small group Bible study or prayer group weekly

Pray multiple times per day

The release said the study found just 11% of evangelicals have full spiritual engagement, although another 22% are highly engaged. On the other end of the spectrum, 24% have low engagement, while 4% have none at all. Most common (38%) is to be moderately engaged: doing only a few of these activities regularly, or engaging on a sporadic or infrequent basis.

The study divided the evangelical maturity levels into three categories: success, stagnation and delusion.

For example, success shows up in regular readership of the Bible, which showed up higher when leaders regularly encourage them to do so.

Because only a minority of evangelicals are highly engaged spiritually, lay leaders in churches only have moderate or low levels of engagement with those attending their churches, which indicates stagnation in growth.

As far as delusion, most evangelicals who don’t attend church or who don’t read the Bible regularly don’t see the opposite actions as necessary for spiritual growth.

Ron Sellers, president of Grey Matter Research, explains in the release that while the study points out numerous concerns, there is positive news as well.

“One-third of evangelicals are highly involved when it comes to spiritual activities,” Sellers said. “Church lay leaders are far more likely than others to be spiritually mature, which is as it should be. We’ve demonstrated the clear link between accountability/encouragement and spiritual growth. And most evangelicals realize they are not where they could be spiritually, which is a necessary foundation for growth.”

The research for “Uneven” was conducted in conjunction with Pastor Bill White of Christ Journey Church (Coral Gables, FL), as part of the work surrounding his recent book “Mature-ish: Your Mission from God, Should You Choose to Accept It.”

Information about the full research report is available at https://greymatterresearch.com/spiritual-growth/.