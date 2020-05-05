Show your love for FāVS on this #GivingNewsDay

Tracy Simmons

SpokaneFāVS is excited to be participating in #GivingNewsday, a campaign to bring our neighbors together to subscribe, give, and amplify as they can to support our organization’s coverage, especially during COVID-19.

We are working tirelessly to provide you with unique, faith and ethics related coverage to keep the Spokane area informed. Just like you, the impact this pandemic has on our team affects their health, finances, and routine, but we are persevering and remain committed to our public service.

Your continued support is so meaningful to us during this time, and as part of #GivingNewsday, we encourage you to share our stories and resources with your loved ones and welcome them to subscribe by using this link or make a one-time donation using this link. We will make your donation count by paying local journalists to produce more local religion news stories about COVID-19.

Stay informed and stay safe.

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

