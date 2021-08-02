Share this story!

























Short Story Contest “that reveal the struggle humans have when admitting their mistakes” Open

Writers are invited to submit stories for the “Brilliant Blunders that Left a Mark” short story contest. Entries must be received by Sept. 30.

The contest is open to anybody in sixth grade and above. Stories can be fiction or nonfiction from any genre containing between 1,000 to 2,100 words, according to a flyer from The Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience of Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Judges are looking for stories that reveal the struggle humans have when admitting their mistakes, as well as what happens when humans own their imperfections, according to the flyer.

There will be a cash prize of $150 for first place and $100 for second place. Individuals can submit multiple stories. Each story must be submitted separately as a PDF file, according to the flyer.

Writers will be credited on all publications and will retain property on them, according to the flyer. The winning stories will be sent to the media, and the top winning story will be presented during a public reading. Stories ranked in the top 10 may be published as part of FLLC’s Heart Interventions Project.

For more information, please email FLLConscience@gmail.com.