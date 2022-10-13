Shanti Ragas concert and workshops happening this weekend
By Matthew Kincanon
The South Asia Cultural Association of Spokane will be presenting “Shanti Ragas (Peaceful Melodies)” concert and workshops on Friday and Saturday.
Artists Phil Scarff, Arup Chattopadhyay and Anjan Saha will conduct three workshops on Friday, Oct. 14. Two will be at Mead High School at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. The third one will be held at Highland Middle School at 1:30 p.m.
The workshops will be about explanation of Indian music and the instruments.
The concert will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Unity Spiritual Center from 6:30 – 9 p.m.
An Indian vegetarian dinner, available for purchase, will be held at 5:15 p.m.
The concert is free, but registration is requested due to limited seating. Donations are greatly appreciated.
The workshops and concert are in association with the City of Spokane and the Innovia Foundation.
For more information and to reserve seats, email at sacaspokane@gmail.com or call 509-467-5558.
