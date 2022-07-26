Seeking Local Human Rights Champions
For the third year in a row, three Spokane organizations are accepting nominations for the 2022 Spokane Human Rights Champions.
The Spokane County Human Rights Task Force, the City of Spokane Human Rights Commission and the Gonzaga Center for Lifelong Learning, Center for the Study of Hate will celebrates this year’s Human Rights Champions at the Spokane Human Rights Champions Award Banquet on Nov. 10. In partnership with Gonzaga’s Center for the Study of Hate, the event will also honor this year’s winner of the “Eva Lassman Take Action Against Hate Award.”
The organizations are seeking people and businesses that demonstrate a sincere, active effort in the promotion and advancement of human rights in the greater Spokane area.
Nominations can be submitted online and are due July 31.
