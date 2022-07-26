fbpx
Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Seeking Local Human Rights Champions

Tracy Simmons 12 hours ago News Leave a comment 104 Views

Share this story!
             

Seeking Local Human Rights Champions

For the third year in a row, three Spokane organizations are accepting nominations for the 2022 Spokane Human Rights Champions.

The Spokane County Human Rights Task Force, the City of Spokane Human Rights Commission and the Gonzaga Center for Lifelong Learning, Center for the Study of Hate will celebrates this year’s Human Rights Champions at the Spokane Human Rights Champions Award Banquet on Nov. 10. In partnership with Gonzaga’s Center for the Study of Hate, the event will also honor this year’s winner of the “Eva Lassman Take Action Against Hate Award.”

The organizations are seeking people and businesses that demonstrate a sincere, active effort in the promotion and advancement of human rights in the greater Spokane area.

Nominations can be submitted online and are due July 31.

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Scholarly Assistant Professor at Washington State University.

Visit My Website
View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

‘Justice is fundamental to who Deb is’: Spokane pastor runs for county prosecutor

Deb Conklin has not practiced law in over three decades, but she reactivated her bar license to run against incumbent Larry Haskell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved