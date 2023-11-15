Search Suspended for Missing Monk from Sravasti Abbey

fbpx
Geshe Tenzin Chodrak (Dadul Namgyal) went for a walk on the evening of Nov. 7 on the Sravasti Abbey's 300-acre property and did not return. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Tracy Simmons November 14, 2023 Local News, News 2 Comments 405 Views

News Story by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

The ground search for a monk who went missing from Sravasti Abbey last week has been suspended by the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s office.

Geshe Tenzin Chodrak (Dadul Namgyal), 64, went for a walk on the evening of Nov. 7 on the abbey’s 300-acre property and did not return.

Namgyal officially joined the Buddhist abbey earlier this year as its first male resident teacher. Known as Geshe-la, he has been a monk in the Tibetan tradition for more than 40 years. He had been leading the growing monk community at Sravasti.

He chose to reside at Sravasti after recently retiring from Emory University’s Center for Contemplative Science and Compassion-based Ethics (CCSCBE). For the past 13 years, he also served as senior resident teacher at Drepung Loseling Monastery in Atlanta and was senior translator/interpreter with the Emory-Tibet Science Initiative, a branch of CCSCBE at Emory, where he helped develop a science curriculum for Tibetan monks and nuns.

The monastics noticed his absence when he did not appear for a puja and a search began immediately.

Search and rescue crews used dogs, drones and a helicopter to search for the missing monk, but Sheriff Glenn Blakeslee said they’ve exhausted reasonable efforts and are now relying on the public for help.

He said if anyone hears, sees or knows anything, they should call the sheriff’s office at (509) 447-3151. Laminated posters have also been posted in the local forest off the abbey property where hunters and hikers may see them.

Volunteers Keep Searching

In a video Ven. Thubten Chodron, founder of the abbey, said Namgyal had a jacket, winter shoes, warm socks and a hat when he went for his walk. Blakeslee said the terrain is slick from rain, but it hasn’t gotten into freezing temperatures yet and snow is mainly at the higher elevations.

Volunteers are continuing to search for the monk, including a professional tracker who is posting videos of his efforts on Facebook.

Buddhists from around the globe are offering prayers and holding special services for Namgyal, including Drepung Loseling Monastery in Atlanta and Maitripa College in Oregon.

On Nov. 10 Ven. Sangye Khadro offered guidance to the Sravasti Abbey community on how Buddhists can use the Dharma to best work with their minds and grow during this time.

“It doesn’t help to let the mind get carried away with unhappy thoughts and worries,” she said. “It’s better to accept the situation and you can always do things on the spiritual level. We can always do prayers and practices and meditations, so there’s things like that we can do which are much more productive and much more helpful than useless worries and fears and anxieties.”

In a video Nov. 11 Chodron told the community to trust Namgyal.

“Gesha-la has years and years and years of experience practicing the Dharma and in those kind of situations he would go to doing the taking and giving meditation and he would do that the whole night long and just do taking and giving taking and giving,” she said. “If you’re thinking of of him suffering a lot yeah, have faith in his in his training.”

Tara

This is incorrect:

“Volunteers are continuing to search for the monk. A professional tracker connected with Drepung Loseling Institute of Texas has volunteered his time and is posting videos of his efforts on Facebook”

Gala Rinpoche is a monk from Drepung Loseling Institute Texas who has known Dadul Namgyal la personally and is volunteering his time and efforts to search for him. He is not the professional tracker.

The professional tracker is someone else.

You are confusing the two individuals as the same person.

0
Reply
Tracy Simmons

thank you, we will get it corrected

0
Reply
