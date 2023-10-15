Share this story!

Salvation Army Response Continues Following Gray, Oregon Road Fires

Volunteers are needed year-round; organizers hope to build disaster volunteer database for future crises.

Please consider donating to the FāVS Fund for Social Justice Reporting

News Story by Emma Ledbetter | FāVS News

David Cain had only been living in Spokane a few weeks when the Gray and Oregon Road fires broke out in August. As a captain in The Salvation Army Spokane Citadel Corps, Cain knew the organization needed to respond quickly.

Most people recognize The Salvation Army’s volunteer bell ringers and the signature red kettles used to collect donations — but fewer may realize The Salvation Army responds to disasters on the ground. The organization was one of the first non-profits to respond “behind the caution tape” after 9/11, Cain said.

“Responding to disasters is a large portion of what we do, it’s just only noticed when there is a disaster,” he said.

The Gray Fire spread through Medical Lake, Washington, and the Oregon Road Fire blazed near Elk, Washington, covering a combined total of over 20,000 acres. Nearly 400 structures were destroyed by the two fires, Cain said.

Now, after the fires have been extinguished, The Salvation Army pivots to providing long-term support for survivors.

At the time of crisis

As the two fires blazed in August, The Salvation Army sent mobile canteen units to the affected areas, Cain said. Volunteers provided water, bagged lunches, blankets, clothing and clothing vouchers, among other immediate needs for survivors of the fire. They also distributed stuffed animals to the affected children.

“This is one of the ways our organization is positioned to respond to natural disasters,” Cain said. “We are always prepared to partner with the Red Cross and other local disaster agencies to immediately set up a coordinated system of services.”

About 40 new volunteers joined the response effort after hearing about it on the news, said Sophia Clapper, volunteer coordinator and a lifelong Spokane resident.

“They are the ones going out with our canteens, putting on the red vests, passing out the stuffed animals and sandwiches, and getting the opportunity to talk with the survivors of the fire,” Clapper said. “When they sign up, I always let them know they are going to be the ones with the smiling faces and comforting items.”

This is the first time in several years that The Salvation Army has responded to a disaster of this scale in Spokane, Cain said.

Long-term recovery

Beyond the immediate disaster response, The Salvation Army will continue supporting affected families for about two years, known as case management, Cain said. This includes towing damaged items or removing asbestos off their property, helping them meet a deductible so they can replace items, or making sure the appropriate assessments are completed so rebuilding can begin.

“For our general community, I think the smoke has cleared, we can breathe again and we have moved on from the shock of what has occurred,” he said. “But for the folks that have experienced the devastation of losing their home or having a large portion of their property or livestock affected, there’s still a grieving process happening.”

Community support

The Salvation Army needs volunteers all year to help with service opportunities like bell ringing and a community Thanksgiving dinner. The need for volunteers never ends, Clapper said.

People interested in volunteering or donating can sign up on The Salvation Army Spokane Citadel Corps website. Currently the organization is seeking local businesses to participate in its Annual Corporate Kettle Kick-Off on Nov. 14-16. Some of the funds raised through these kettles will go toward survivors of the recent Gray and Oregon Rd Wildfires.