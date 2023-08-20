Share this story!

Salvation Army Accepting Financial Donations for Gray Fire Victims

Contributions from FāVS from readers like you make this news story possible. Thank you.

News Brief | FāVS News

The Salvation Army Spokane has set up a donation link to best assist families impacted by the Gray Fire in Medical Lake tragedy.

At this time, financial donations are the best way to support fire victims over in-kind donations, according to the organization. For those who can give financially, the following link has been set up: bit.ly/WAFiresHelp. Checks are also being accepted and can be sent to The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane, WA 99207. Please note ‘WA Fires’ when making an online or check donation. Funds received will be used to help families where it’s most needed.

“The Salvation Army Spokane is here to help assist families to recover from this terrible situation,” said corps officer Captain David Cain in a press release. “Beyond helping with material items, we are also here to help with emotional and spiritual guidance during this difficult time.”

As of Saturday, the Gray Fire had claimed one life, and close to 200 structures had been lost.