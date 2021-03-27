Share this story!



















Resurrection 2021

Guest Poem by Rev. Katy Shedlock

I wonder if his sense of smell

returned first

that before

any other

signs of life

his nose suddenly knew

the earth –

dirt, freshly turned and loamy.

Remember

you are dust

and to dust you shall

return.

Let this be a sign

unto you.

My clothes

don’t fit the same way

anymore.

Maybe that’s why

he took his off

rolled them up,

set them aside.

The body swells a bit

in death

after all.

Perhaps after the drama

the fanfare

the flashing lights from heaven

and the creak

of rolling stones

he sat up

looking out through the open tomb

and thought

I could stay here

where it’s safe.

I don’t have to go back

into the world

do I?

But someone was crying.

It’s hard to play dead

when someone else

is in real distress.

The awkwardness

of the body,

standing close together again.

the hug

he wasn’t ready for,

her total disregard

for his condition –

there are still

purification protocols, after all.

The grief

that lingers

in the midst of the miracle –

the lost time

that not even God

can bring back,

the scars of what we have been through

some still fresh enough

to bleed.

The future somehow

even more unknown-

all that building the kingdom

before

does it still matter

after?

This is not

starting over

but starting different,

Easter has never taken us

back to before

but always

somewhere new

we never imagined.

The resurrection

of the body

is not

a one-time event.

It comes in waves.

Like grief.

The first time he ate, again,

with people,

how he disappeared so quickly,

maybe

the anxiety got to him

after he felt

the bread and wine

in his mouth.

The first time

his bowels moved,

truly I tell

there is no surer sign

of life than that –

Bless God

from whom all blessings

flow,

Blessed are you, Lord

who heals all flesh.

The first time he breathed on them

without fear

while they sheltered at home,

and Thomas said no,

accept the facts people,

quit your delusions of hope.

The first time

they sang together

how he must have wept

to hear their voices

resonate

in his chest.

Not even the angels

can feel that.

Easter people,

let this year be a sign and a wonder:

we have always been

fresh from the grave.

Remember.



