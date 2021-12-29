fbpx
New Year clock/DepositPhoto

Reflecting on Goals for the New Year

Matthew Kincanon 13 hours ago Commentary Leave a comment 140 Views

Share this story!
             

Reflecting on Goals for the New Year

By Matthew Kincanon

The year is coming to an end and many of us are thinking about what our New Year’s resolutions are going to be. I’ve spent time looking back at what’s happened over the last several months, especially when thinking about what my resolutions and goals should be for the coming year.

Here’s what I hope to accomplish in 2022:  

  1. Find a job where I can fully dedicate myself to causes and stories I care about and reach my full potential. The dream is to work with the Tribes.
  2. Make self-care a higher priority and stay on top of taking care of myself. 
  3. Find more time to enjoy life and fully enjoy the activities I love without worrying about what could be coming up during the week.
  4. Spend more time with my family.
  5. Take care of a few projects that have been in the works for awhile.

What are your goals for the coming year?

About Matthew Kincanon

Matthew Kincanon is a Digital Content Producer at KXLY with a journalism and political science degree from Gonzaga University. His journalism experience includes the Gonzaga Bulletin, The Spokesman-Review, and now SpokaneFāVS. He said he is excited to be a freelancer at SpokaneFāVS because, as a Spokane native, he wants to learn more about the various religious communities and cultures in his hometown.

View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

What’s equitable compensation for injustice?

A recent article on compensating victims of climate change observes, “There is a growing movement to make the world’s richest countries pay reparations to the global south for ‘loss and damage’ caused by the climate crisis.” An interesting, if ill-defined, idea.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved