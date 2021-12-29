Reflecting on Goals for the New Year
The year is coming to an end and many of us are thinking about what our New Year’s resolutions are going to be. I’ve spent time looking back at what’s happened over the last several months, especially when thinking about what my resolutions and goals should be for the coming year.
Here’s what I hope to accomplish in 2022:
- Find a job where I can fully dedicate myself to causes and stories I care about and reach my full potential. The dream is to work with the Tribes.
- Make self-care a higher priority and stay on top of taking care of myself.
- Find more time to enjoy life and fully enjoy the activities I love without worrying about what could be coming up during the week.
- Spend more time with my family.
- Take care of a few projects that have been in the works for awhile.
What are your goals for the coming year?
- Reflecting on Goals for the New Year - December 29, 2021
- Supporting Our Reporters: Meet Tracy Simmons - December 26, 2021
- Supporting Our Reporters: Meet Riley Hahn - December 20, 2021
- Supporting Our Reporters: Meet Tara Roberts - December 12, 2021
- Supporting Our Reporters: Meet Loren Negron - December 5, 2021
- Supporting Our Reporters: Meet Emma Ledbetter - November 21, 2021
- Supporting Our Reporters: Meet Cassy Benefield - November 14, 2021
- Virtual fundraiser seeks to raise money for Salish School of Spokane - October 13, 2021
- Local filmmaker produces short movie ‘Waste Land,’ addressing suicide among Native youth - September 16, 2021
- Spokane Churches and COVID one year later - April 20, 2021