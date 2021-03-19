Rally To Be Held in Downtown Spokane Saturday “To Stop Asian Hate”
A rally and vigil will be held at Riverfront Park on Saturday in response to the recent shooting spree in Atlanta, where eight Asian Americans were killed.
Organized by Spokane United We Stand, the event aims to honor the victims and unite against anti-Asian hate by “building our collective power.”
It will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Sister City Gardens in the park, then at 5 p.m. there speakers will address the crowd.
Attendees are asked to wear black, wear a mask and stay socially distanced.
