Queer Nonprofit Chroma to Protest Discriminatory Legislation in Idaho

News Story by Emma Ledbetter

Lewis-Clark Valley queer nonprofit Chroma is hosting an event Wednesday for members of the queer community and allies to protest recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Idaho and nationwide.

The protest coincides with the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOTB), which is recognized annually on May 17.

This day is also when the World Health organization officially declassified homosexuality as a mental disorder in 1990. This is the first year Chroma has hosted a protest for IDAHOTB, but event organizer Erich Wunderlich said similar events could happen in the future if anti-LGBTQ+ legislation continues.

“It’s always nice when you’re going through things as a community to band together, and to have a place to speak your mind and feel like you’re being heard,” Wunderlich said.

Under House Bill 71, which Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed in April, medical providers could face up to 10 years in prison if they offer gender-affirming care — including hormones and puberty blockers — to people under 18, according to the Associated Press.

Senate Bill 1100 will require Idaho students to use bathrooms that correspond to their biological sex, and would allow anyone who encounters someone of the opposite sex in a public school bathroom to sue the school district for up to $5,000. The Idaho Senate passed the so-called “bathroom bill” in March, reports Idaho Press.

Allies Joining in Protest

“If the queer community at large, but also our allies and the broader American demographic, speaks out about these things, we won’t see much traction with [these policies],” Wunderlich said.

Chroma partnered with PFLAG chapters in Clarkston and Moscow to put on the protest. Wunderlich, PFLAG Moscow representative Chelsea Cannard and Judy Schultz, a representative from Shekinah Christian Community, will give speeches at the protest.

Chroma is also collecting survey responses from Idaho residents about their personal experiences with discriminatory legislation. These responses will be used to ensure people’s voices are heard and connect them to local resources.

The protest is from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday at Brackenbury Square in downtown Lewiston. People of all ages are welcome to attend and bring signs with messages such as “No place for hate” and “Pride is a protest.” Organizers ask that signs be free of profanity and avoid bashing government groups.