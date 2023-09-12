fbpx
Pullman Community Congregational United Church of Christ / Contributed

Pullman Church Wants to Talk about LGBTQ+ Faith and the Church

Cassy Benefield September 12, 2023 News Leave a comment 88 Views

LGBTQIA+ Exploratory Discussion & Dinner

News Brief | FāVS News

Johnny Taylor (top) and the Rev. Cathryn Cummings / Contributed

The Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman is hosting a series called “LGBTQIA+ Exploratory Discussion & Dinner” on three Sunday evenings in October. 

On Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, Johnny Taylor, a CCUCC member, will speak on being Christian and transgender. Topics include how to integrate scripture into your life and how to live in a world that often sends a message that you don’t belong.

On Oct. 15, the Rev. Cathryn Cummings will speak on her personal journey of being defrocked as a minister by the Presbyterian Church for being gay. In 1995, she started a new church for gay and lesbian folks called Spirit of the Sound in the Seattle area. She is a TED Talk speaker as well.

The discussions will start at 5 p.m. followed by a dinner. The series is free and open to everyone to attend. 

Community Congregational United Church of Christ is progressive and inclusive Christian-based church dedicated to social justice.

