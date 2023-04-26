Share this story!

Public Invited to YWCA’s ‘Equity for All Event’ April 28

News Brief by Cassy Benefield

YWCA Spokane is on a mission to ensure equity for all.

Every April, YWCA’s USA organization and allied groups hold local, community conversations about how to do this with local experts.

Spokane’s discussion will take place Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Women’s Club of Spokane (1428 W. 9th Ave.). The event is also available on zoom with a registration.

“Equity For All is a progress-minded event that will focus, this year, on the issue of mental wellness in Spokane’s communities of color,” said Jeanette Hauck, YWCA Spokane CEO, in a press release. “We hope [the public] can join us as we learn what we can all do to help build pathways toward racial equity and justice in this area.”

The gathering used to be known as the annual Stand Against Racism Event. However, to align with YWCA’s USA rebranding, YWCA Spokane also rebranded it to read Equity for All.

Hosted by Dr. Claudine Richardson, founder of Neima Educational Partnerships, the event will begin with performances by The Learning Project Network Step Team. Community leader and singer Latrice Williams will also perform before the panel discussion.

The panel includes Mariah Brigman, founder of Yoyot Sp’q’n’i, Deekon Jones, Nez Perce Tribal Member, and Ciara May. Charina Corothers will moderate.

The event includes light refreshments and water stations, costs nothing to attend and is open to all.

Learn more about the performances and panelists on the event website.