Pop up Coffee Talk: Roe v Wade & Scotus – How my Faith Tells me to Respond

Tracy Simmons 2 hours ago News Leave a comment 59 Views

When The Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade in May, a flood of columns were submitted by FāVS columnists. Reactions were strong.

How should we, as a community, respond to the Supreme Court’s actions?

At this pop up Coffee Talk on July 20, join an interfaith panel for a virtual discussion on how their faith is guiding them on this issue.

Panelists are:

The pop up Coffee Talk will be held at 6 p.m., July 20 on Zoom.

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Scholarly Assistant Professor at Washington State University.

