Pop up Coffee Talk: Roe v Wade & Scotus – How my Faith Tells me to Respond
When The Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade in May, a flood of columns were submitted by FāVS columnists. Reactions were strong.
How should we, as a community, respond to the Supreme Court’s actions?
At this pop up Coffee Talk on July 20, join an interfaith panel for a virtual discussion on how their faith is guiding them on this issue.
Panelists are:
- Baha’i writer Pete Haug, who wrote “No Better Time. Let’s Rewrite the Constitution.”
- Muslim writer Maimoona Harrington whose column will be published this week, “Abortion in Islam”
- Guest columnist and member of the Church of Latter-day Saints Shawn Domgaard who wrote, “What Research, and my Faith, Says about a Women’s Right to Choose.”
The pop up Coffee Talk will be held at 6 p.m., July 20 on Zoom.
- Pop up Coffee Talk: Roe v Wade & Scotus – How my Faith Tells me to Respond - July 14, 2022
- How one church is staying “Grounded” - June 28, 2022
- Some Celebrate, Some Vow to Fight Back: Spokane Responds to Reversal of Roe V. Wade - June 24, 2022
- I am learning that ‘being’ is more compelling than ‘doing’ - May 16, 2022
- A tribute to my source, and friend, Pastor Andy CastroLang, who will retire this year - April 18, 2022
- At Upcoming Hybrid Event Panelist Will Discuss “Separate Histories, Common Challenges” - February 23, 2022
- YWCA Sparks Conversation During Teen Dating Violence Action Month - February 2, 2022
- Spokane Retreat Center Offers Post-Christmas Day of Recollection - January 2, 2022
- Supporting Our Reporters: Meet Loren Negron - December 5, 2021
- VIDEO: Coffee Talk — The State of Religion Reporting Today - December 4, 2021