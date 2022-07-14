Pop up Coffee Talk: Roe v Wade & Scotus – How my Faith Tells me to Respond

Share this story!

Pop up Coffee Talk: Roe v Wade & Scotus – How my Faith Tells me to Respond

When The Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade in May, a flood of columns were submitted by FāVS columnists. Reactions were strong.

How should we, as a community, respond to the Supreme Court’s actions?

At this pop up Coffee Talk on July 20, join an interfaith panel for a virtual discussion on how their faith is guiding them on this issue.

Panelists are:

The pop up Coffee Talk will be held at 6 p.m., July 20 on Zoom.