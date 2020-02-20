As the fire of God burns away all
too small to hold God
Essence too powerful, too subtle, too pervasive to contain,
seeps into All that Is,
and dwells there in,
teasing us to come find It
Hiding in plain sight in the most ordinary of our lives
Do we dare to discover what we most long for
already within and all around us
the Mystery that cannot be comprehended, apprehended,
but only caught up by,
swept off our knowing
by immanent transcendence
that swallows up the I in the All,
that dissolves all knowing
with an unknowing
more real, more true, more potent than all that came before it,
what is left for me to do?
but adore in wonder
Help support FāVS by becoming a member so we can publish more series like this!
- POEM: Touched by Fire - February 20, 2020
- POEM: There is a Seed - August 31, 2019
- Taking Action For Justice - July 5, 2019
- POEM: Fully Known, Fully Loved - May 18, 2019
- POEM: Oneness - March 23, 2019
- Poem: The Courage To Sing - February 23, 2019
- POEM: Stillpoint - February 17, 2019
- POEM: The Gift of the Present Moment - December 26, 2018
- POEM: Remember who you truly are - December 19, 2018
- POEM: Spacious Awareness - December 13, 2018