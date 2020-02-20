Home / Commentary / POEM: Touched by Fire
Graphic by DepositPhoto

POEM: Touched by Fire

Christi Ortiz

By Christi Ortiz

As the fire of God burns away all
too small to hold God
Essence too powerful, too subtle, too pervasive to contain,
seeps into All that Is,
and dwells there in,
teasing us to come find It
Hiding in plain sight in the most ordinary of our lives
Do we dare to discover what we most long for
already within and all around us
the Mystery that cannot be comprehended, apprehended,
but only caught up by,
swept off our knowing
by immanent transcendence

that swallows up the I in the All,
that dissolves all knowing
with an unknowing
more real, more true, more potent than all that came before it,
what is left for me to do?
but adore in wonder

Christi Ortiz

About Christi Ortiz

Christi Ortiz is a licensed marriage and family therapist by profession and a poet by passion.  She enjoys trying to put to words to that which is wordless and give voice to the dynamic and wild spiritual journey called life. She lives in Spokane with her husband and two children, Emmanuel and Grace. She loves the outdoors and meditating in the early mornings which gives rise to her poetry.

