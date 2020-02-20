POEM: Touched by Fire

Share this story!



















By Christi Ortiz

As the fire of God burns away all

too small to hold God

Essence too powerful, too subtle, too pervasive to contain,

seeps into All that Is,

and dwells there in,

teasing us to come find It

Hiding in plain sight in the most ordinary of our lives

Do we dare to discover what we most long for

already within and all around us

the Mystery that cannot be comprehended, apprehended,

but only caught up by,

swept off our knowing

by immanent transcendence

that swallows up the I in the All,

that dissolves all knowing

with an unknowing

more real, more true, more potent than all that came before it,

what is left for me to do?

but adore in wonder

