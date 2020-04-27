POEM: How Do the Buds Know?

How do the buds know when to be born?
Surely centuries of ancient wisdom
has taught them how to read natures signs of changing seasons
But how do they know just the right time?
What inner compass guides their knowing?
How do they listen so deeply, so defiantly?
What gives them the courage to poke through
the stark of winter to bring us the joy of spring coming to life
and the excitement that it too survived another year!
Beautiful sunny days might deceive
and coax them out to soon
when nights of frost and snow cover are still to come
They cannot look to fellow foliage around them,
some having the hardiness to take sprout much earlier than they
and others sleeping in until summer and missing the day
Yes they must read the signs around them,
but also have the inner strength and discernment
to know what is alone right for themselves
Yes the bud is not born from without,
it comes from a deep, inner listening
that knows
Years of experience teach it how to withstand
the driving winds or the nights of cold,
it can weather through these hardships,
knowing the days are growing warmer with each passing sun
knowing its fragile yet sturdy growth has the strength it needs
to push on
I hope I too can learn this silent listening
this wise patience
this brave and confident courage to begin again
Christi Ortiz is a licensed marriage and family therapist by profession and a poet by passion. She enjoys trying to put to words to that which is wordless and give voice to the dynamic and wild spiritual journey called life. She lives in Spokane with her husband and two children, Emmanuel and Grace. She loves the outdoors and meditating in the early mornings which gives rise to her poetry.