POEM: How Do the Buds Know?

By Christi Ortiz

How do the buds know when to be born? Surely centuries of ancient wisdom has taught them how to read natures signs of changing seasons But how do they know just the right time? What inner compass guides their knowing? How do they listen so deeply, so defiantly? What gives them the courage to poke through the stark of winter to bring us the joy of spring coming to life and the excitement that it too survived another year! Beautiful sunny days might deceive and coax them out to soon when nights of frost and snow cover are still to come They cannot look to fellow foliage around them, some having the hardiness to take sprout much earlier than they and others sleeping in until summer and missing the day Yes they must read the signs around them, but also have the inner strength and discernment to know what is alone right for themselves Yes the bud is not born from without, it comes from a deep, inner listening that knows Years of experience teach it how to withstand the driving winds or the nights of cold, it can weather through these hardships, knowing the days are growing warmer with each passing sun knowing its fragile yet sturdy growth has the strength it needs to push on I hope I too can learn this silent listening this wise patience this brave and confident courage to begin again