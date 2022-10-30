Poem: Fountain of Being, Fountain of God

Share this story!

Poem: Fountain of Being, Fountain of God

Poem by Christi Ortiz

Like children splashing

at an abundant, bottomless well

we take our spoons and scoop the water

into our laughing mouths

and human bodies

with delight and giggling,

knowing that we could never plumb its depths.

our bodies too little

to contain its holy, infinite, liquid exuberance,

but we shall keep drinking and splashing,

knowing we will die trying

because we could not do otherwise.