fbpx
Happy children playing in a water fountain (Kiev, Ukraine)/ Photo by palinchak (Depositphotos)

Poem: Fountain of Being, Fountain of God

Christi Ortiz October 30, 2022 Commentary Leave a comment 20 Views

Share this story!
             

Poem: Fountain of Being, Fountain of God

Poem by Christi Ortiz

Like children splashing

at an abundant, bottomless well

we take our spoons and scoop the water

into our laughing mouths

and human bodies

with delight and giggling,

knowing that we could never plumb its depths.

our bodies too little

to contain its holy, infinite, liquid exuberance,

but we shall keep drinking and splashing,

knowing we will die trying

because we could not do otherwise.

About Christi Ortiz

Christi Ortiz is a licensed marriage and family therapist by profession and a poet by passion.  She enjoys trying to put to words to that which is wordless and give voice to the dynamic and wild spiritual journey called life. She lives in Spokane with her husband and two children, Emmanuel and Grace. She loves the outdoors and meditating in the early mornings which gives rise to her poetry.

View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

sacred texts

Sacred Texts: I Have No Sacred Texts

There are no sacred texts in my life. As I have written here before, I am an atheist. I do not believe in God.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved