Poem: Fountain of Being, Fountain of God
Poem by Christi Ortiz
Like children splashing
at an abundant, bottomless well
we take our spoons and scoop the water
into our laughing mouths
and human bodies
with delight and giggling,
knowing that we could never plumb its depths.
our bodies too little
to contain its holy, infinite, liquid exuberance,
but we shall keep drinking and splashing,
knowing we will die trying
because we could not do otherwise.
- Poem: Fountain of Being, Fountain of God - October 30, 2022
