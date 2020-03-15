Home / Commentary / POEM: Covid 19 Reveals the Web Unseen
"Connected" graphic by DepositPhoto

POEM: Covid 19 Reveals the Web Unseen

Christi Ortiz

By Christi Ortiz

A wise woman recently said,
“If we doubted how interconnected we all are before,
we certainly see it now”

When an unseen virus begins to spread across the globe,
it reveals all the hidden ways we are inherently connected,
there is no impact that doesn’t ripple its effect across the greater whole

And although this can tempt us to fall into panic
as we are reminded of our fragile humanity,
it is also an opportunity to learn the lessons it has to teach us

We are not as separate as we think
We are more connected to all of life than we realize
One person’s actions have a ripple effect beyond what we can comprehend

It may be easier to see the cause and effect
of a virus that leads to illness,
but how much more does goodness lead to wellness

What are all the unseen ways that one person’s kindness
has a contagious effect that cascades from one person to another
reaping benefits that cause joy, peace and love to spread

History reveals the countless ways the one person’s enlightenment
creates a vibration that reverberates endlessly
transforming those it touches

We see how courage is contagious
and another’s virtue evokes our own innate capacity
to actualize our potential and become our truer, wholer, holier selves

Yes we can feel the symptoms of illness setting upon us,
but we also know well the powerful effect of another’s kindness and compassion
as we are brought to tears or so touched that our body tingles

We may be susceptible to sickness
but we also can’t resist the effect
that goodness, truth, and beauty have upon us

How might our awareness change if we studied and reported and saturated ourselves with all the stories of empathy run wild, wisdom taking hold,
and the unstoppable power of love sweeping across the globe

Even if we tried, we could never snuff out our goodness
it will always return and revive and begin to thrive
Illness may gain hold for a while, but love will always survive

Christi Ortiz

About Christi Ortiz

Christi Ortiz is a licensed marriage and family therapist by profession and a poet by passion.  She enjoys trying to put to words to that which is wordless and give voice to the dynamic and wild spiritual journey called life. She lives in Spokane with her husband and two children, Emmanuel and Grace. She loves the outdoors and meditating in the early mornings which gives rise to her poetry.

