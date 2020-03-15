POEM: Covid 19 Reveals the Web Unseen

A wise woman recently said,
“If we doubted how interconnected we all are before,
we certainly see it now”
When an unseen virus begins to spread across the globe,
it reveals all the hidden ways we are inherently connected,
there is no impact that doesn’t ripple its effect across the greater whole
And although this can tempt us to fall into panic
as we are reminded of our fragile humanity,
it is also an opportunity to learn the lessons it has to teach us
We are not as separate as we think
We are more connected to all of life than we realize
One person’s actions have a ripple effect beyond what we can comprehend
It may be easier to see the cause and effect
of a virus that leads to illness,
but how much more does goodness lead to wellness
What are all the unseen ways that one person’s kindness
has a contagious effect that cascades from one person to another
reaping benefits that cause joy, peace and love to spread
History reveals the countless ways the one person’s enlightenment
creates a vibration that reverberates endlessly
transforming those it touches
We see how courage is contagious
and another’s virtue evokes our own innate capacity
to actualize our potential and become our truer, wholer, holier selves
Yes we can feel the symptoms of illness setting upon us,
but we also know well the powerful effect of another’s kindness and compassion
as we are brought to tears or so touched that our body tingles
We may be susceptible to sickness
but we also can’t resist the effect
that goodness, truth, and beauty have upon us
How might our awareness change if we studied and reported and saturated ourselves with all the stories of empathy run wild, wisdom taking hold,
and the unstoppable power of love sweeping across the globe
Even if we tried, we could never snuff out our goodness
it will always return and revive and begin to thrive
Illness may gain hold for a while, but love will always survive
Help support FāVS by becoming a member so we can publish more series like this!
- POEM: Covid 19 Reveals the Web Unseen - March 15, 2020
- POEM: Touched by Fire - February 20, 2020
- POEM: There is a Seed - August 31, 2019
- Taking Action For Justice - July 5, 2019
- POEM: Fully Known, Fully Loved - May 18, 2019
- POEM: Oneness - March 23, 2019
- Poem: The Courage To Sing - February 23, 2019
- POEM: Stillpoint - February 17, 2019
- POEM: The Gift of the Present Moment - December 26, 2018
- POEM: Remember who you truly are - December 19, 2018