POEM: Covid 19 Reveals the Web Unseen

Share this story!





















By Christi Ortiz

A wise woman recently said,

“If we doubted how interconnected we all are before,

we certainly see it now”

When an unseen virus begins to spread across the globe,

it reveals all the hidden ways we are inherently connected,

there is no impact that doesn’t ripple its effect across the greater whole

And although this can tempt us to fall into panic

as we are reminded of our fragile humanity,

it is also an opportunity to learn the lessons it has to teach us

We are not as separate as we think

We are more connected to all of life than we realize

One person’s actions have a ripple effect beyond what we can comprehend

It may be easier to see the cause and effect

of a virus that leads to illness,

but how much more does goodness lead to wellness

What are all the unseen ways that one person’s kindness

has a contagious effect that cascades from one person to another

reaping benefits that cause joy, peace and love to spread

History reveals the countless ways the one person’s enlightenment

creates a vibration that reverberates endlessly

transforming those it touches

We see how courage is contagious

and another’s virtue evokes our own innate capacity

to actualize our potential and become our truer, wholer, holier selves

Yes we can feel the symptoms of illness setting upon us,

but we also know well the powerful effect of another’s kindness and compassion

as we are brought to tears or so touched that our body tingles

We may be susceptible to sickness

but we also can’t resist the effect

that goodness, truth, and beauty have upon us

How might our awareness change if we studied and reported and saturated ourselves with all the stories of empathy run wild, wisdom taking hold,

and the unstoppable power of love sweeping across the globe

Even if we tried, we could never snuff out our goodness

it will always return and revive and begin to thrive

Illness may gain hold for a while, but love will always survive

Help support FāVS by becoming a member so we can publish more series like this!