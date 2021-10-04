Please Take This Quick Survey About the FāVS Center
This survey is being conducted by a campaign strategy team of advertising and public relation students from the University of Idaho.
This questionnaire contains questions concerning your involvement with the FāVS organization, specifically the FāVS Center, and your thoughts about its events and impact in the Spokane community. This survey should take approximately 5 minutes to complete.
