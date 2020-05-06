Art by @itsmonicatrinidad

PJALS to host Anti-Asian Racism: Bystander Intervention Training Tonight

Tracy Simmons 17 hours ago COVID-19, News Leave a comment 134 Views

According to the Anti-Defamation League, there’s been a surge in racists incidents against targeting Asian Americans since the Coronavirus outbreak.

In response, the Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane will be hosting a virtual bystander intervention training tonight (May 6), and there’s still time to register.

According to an announcement from PJALS, “Asian Americans face racist attacks as anti-Asian stereotypes and myths are resurging. In response, allies to Asian Americans are called on to speak out against bigotry and racism to challenge learned prejudices.”

The interactive workshop is part of their Webinar Wednesday series and will be conducted via Zoom. It will teach participants how to use their voice to interrupt oppressive statements, according to PJALS.

It will begin at 7 p.m. For details visit the PJALS website.

Next week’s webinar is on, “Understanding and Preventing Online Recruitment of Youth Into Hate Movements.”

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

