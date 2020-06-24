Picking the Right Ketubah for Your Marriage

Share this story!





















Is your wedding approaching? Are you concerned about choosing your ketubah? Here are some tips and tricks to help you out!

Did you know that in the late 1700s, Jewish authorities had to put a price limit on ketubahs? The reason for this is that everyone wanted to have the most lavish ketubah and it was getting out of hand.

Nowadays, there aren’t many limits on the look and text of your ketubah. With this in mind, you’re probably wondering what the perfect Jewish marriage contract would be.

Keep reading to learn all about how to pick the right ketubah for your marriage.

What is a Ketubah?

If you’re a gentile who is marrying someone Jewish, then you’re probably wondering about ketubah meaning.

The ketubah was originally conceived as protection for the wife in the event of a divorce. In this way, it’s not too different from a prenuptial agreement. Also similar to a prenup, the ketubah is signed right before the wedding ceremony.

In Israel, the ketubah is binding in religious law and civil law. Elsewhere, however, the document is only binding under religious law. If you’re getting married in the U.S., for instance, you’ll have to prepare civil wedding documents as well.

Ketubahs for Interfaith Marriages

You’ll be glad to know that you can get an interfaith ketubah text if you or your spouse is not Jewish. This version of the text is non-denominational and will allow your spouse to be more comfortable. That way, the focus is on your love of each other and your love of a higher power.

You also have the option of a bilingual ketubah written in English and Hebrew. Depending on your preference, you could have the entire contract in English or Hebrew, if you don’t want both.

You should feel free to customize the text as you see fit, such as writing your own vows from scratch. Whatever you do, it’s worth consulting your officiant beforehand.

Set a Budget

You don’t have to follow the price limit that was set way back in the 1700s, which means you can spend as much money on your Jewish ketubah as you’re willing to.

Once you know your budget, that will allow you to hone your focus when deciding on how lavish your ketubah is going to be. Keep in mind that the ketubah is a sacred document, which means it’s something that can be displayed during and after the wedding.

Pick an Art Style

Nowadays, you can incorporate just about any art style into the design of your ketubah.

You could always go with the traditional style or you could be even more creative with it. If you’re thinking about doing something different, consider your favorite artists. Modern ketubahs have drawn inspiration from famous artists, such as Jackson Pollock.

Ready to Use the Right Ketubah?

Now that you’ve learned all about how to pick the right ketubah for your marriage, you can marry the love of your life.

