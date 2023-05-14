Share this story!

On Being A Mother: Who Knew?

Commentary by Jody Cramsie

Most mothers hope to influence their children in ways that reflect their values, ethics, beliefs, hopes and dreams. But how does being a mother influence the mother’s values, ethics, beliefs, hopes and dreams? In this open letter to my son, I’ve tried to express to him just how much of a two-way street that has been, and how privileged I’ve been to have him in my life.

***

Dearest David –

Photo of the author and her son / Contributed

On Mother’s Day, it is tradition to celebrate your mother and tell her how much she means to you. This year on Mother’s Day, I’m going to tell you what being your mother has meant to me.

No matter what else I thought was important, it all shifted when I became your mother. Even before you were born, the attachment I had for you, and the sense of the momentousness of what was happening, and going to happen, were the most all-encompassing emotions I had ever felt. And yet now, 26 years later, they absolutely pale in comparison to the overwhelming love I have for you.

I did not know I could feel this way. I never even imagined it was possible, that something like this could exist. For all of these years, it has literally been awe-some.

Loving you has truly shown me that love is an action verb.

Being your mother has changed me in so many significant ways it would require a longer list than even I would want to make! Loving you, caring for you, worrying about you, cherishing you, trying to protect you, trying to understand you and enjoying you have been the best moments of my life. Nothing is even a close second.

David, being your mother has been the making of me.

And for that, I cannot thank you enough.

***

“Mother” is not just a biological noun, it also is a serious action verb. So, Happy Mother’s Day to all of the women who have nurtured and cared for the young people in their lives. Where would we all be without them?