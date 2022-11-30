NOVEMBER GIVING CAMPAIGN- Meet Susie. Spiritual Coach. Cancer Survivor. Writer.

Share this story!

By Matthew Kincanon

Singer Leonard Cohen once wrote “There’s a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.” Life and Spiritual Coach Susie Weller was cracked open as she learned to heal from her well-intentioned, but religiously abusive mother.

Weller first got involved with SpokaneFāVS in October 2021 at a book discussion hosted by FāVS. The meeting was on the book “An Everyday Cult,” which resonated with Weller and she felt grateful that FāVS would promote a thoughtful discussion. Later, FāVS posted an article Weller wrote about the signs of a healthy and unhealthy spirituality, and became a columnist in the Spring of 2022.

As a Life and Spiritual Coach, Weller’s main role is to listen and help others discern the Spirit’s voice and guidance within their lives. With support she said challenges can become a meaningful portal to discovering one’s unique purpose.

“Spiritual coaching assists people to shift from surviving to thriving,” she said. “I especially work with those coping with chronic illness to discover the ‘pearl’ within the grit of their experience.”

She has developed a resiliency self-assessment tool that she calls the “Sweeteen and Transform Your Life with P.I.E.S – Physical, Intellectual, Emotional & Spiritual Intelligences.”

While she had a Master’s Degree in Pastoral Ministry and certificates in life coaching and spiritual direction, she felt a “dark nigh of the soul” after being diagnosed with stage III colorectal cancer.

“No matter how fervently I, and others, prayed for my healing, I didn’t get the results I wanted,” she said. “My temporary ostomies became permanent. The intensity of this loss ‘cracked me open’ in new ways.”

During this time, she began examining core beliefs about herself, her life’s purpose and her image of God, and realized she needed new tools and resources to expand her coping skills.

At one point she met Cindy Wigglesworth, who was developing an internationally validated spiritual assessment tool that was both faith-friendly and faith-neutral. Inspired by her, Weller learned during her training as a spiritual intelligence coach how to process and release each loop of her feelings to discover their underlying messages and beliefs.

“My health challenges continually invite me to expand my capacity to live fully – no matter what happens,” she said.

Weller supports FāVS because she is grateful that it provides a unique forum within the community for people to explore the gifts of a healthy spirituality through a wide range of perspectives.

