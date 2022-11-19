NOVEMBER GIVING CAMPAIGN – Meet Jennifer. Learner. Latter-day Saint. Columnist.

Share this story!

By Matthew Kincanon

Jennifer Hicks is a new columnist for SpokaneFāVS who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She first got involved with FāVS after she reached out with a question and later met founder and executive director Tracy Simmons over Zoom.

She was then invited by Simmons to be a columnist for the nonprofit.

When she first started writing columns, Hicks said it was a little intimidating because she herself is not a professional journalist. However, she liked the idea of being able to share the perspective of her church.

Hicks said she is grateful for the opportunity and enjoys learning about others’ beliefs and values.

When it comes to her church, she wants people to know that they respect people’s beliefs and non-beliefs, and hopes people will be open to learning her and her church’s beliefs. She also wants people to know that her church no longer uses the name “Mormon Church,” and only uses the full, official name of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I am ready and willing to answer questions people might have about my faith. I have had this role with SpokaneFāVs for just a few months,” Hicks said. “My hope is to provide helpful information to people who have a genuine curiosity about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

Hicks hopes she will continue to learn and grow as she writes more.

