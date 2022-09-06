Not “Woke” Enough

By Steven A. Smith

Spoiler Alert: The following contains spoilers for the Amazon Prime video series “A League of Their Own.”

You may remember the movie.

“A League of Their Own” was released in 1992 and was a fictionalized account of the World War II-era All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

The film, directed by Penny Marshall, was funny, sweet, nostalgic, a perfect tribute to a forgotten chapter in American sports history.

But it also was sanitized.

The new Amazon Prime series, blessed by Marshall before her death and later by original star Geena Davis, is not really about baseball, and it is certainly not sanitized.

The series debuted last month with eight first-season episodes. No word yet on a second.

There is baseball in the series, of course. But not nearly as much as in the movie. Though there is some comedy, it is not a comedy. Though there is some sweetness, it is not sweet.

This TV series is not about baseball. It is about race and sexual identity and a world where challenging norms and expectations carried great risk. The original movie skirted those issues, delivering the most passing and vague references. Not so the series.

I do not suggest the series is great television. The budget limitations are evident throughout, especially in the under produced baseball scenes. And there are moments of forced sentimentality that generate groans more than tears.

But…There are also powerful moments, including one sequence that left me in tears and served as a reminder that the world we live in – the world our gay friends, neighbors and relatives live in – was built on the pain, suffering and courage of others.

The original film avoided the issue of race, dealt with directly here. And it studiously avoided issues of sexuality and sexual identity with only the most passing, off-hand reference to the possibility that actor Rosie O’Donnell’s character might be gay. To be sure, a good percentage of the All-American league’s players were gay, though the times required they stay in the closet.

In the TV series, the main character is a farm-town girl played by series creator Abbi Jacobson. She is married to a GI serving overseas but leaves her safe and comfortable home to play baseball. And she discovers true love with another player, portrayed by actor D’Arcy Carden.

Movie still from Amazon Prime’s “A League of Their Own”

As their love grows, they discover that many of their teammates also are gay, but that it is dangerous to violate the unspoken rules that govern their lives.

Then, the two leads find a hidden gay bar where they can be themselves, really for the first time. Until Episode 6.

Spoiler Alert: As they dance in each other’s arms, as their friends also begin to build relationships with other patrons, the bar is raided by police. Customers are beaten senseless. Also beaten nearly to death is the bar’s owner, played by the marvelous O’Donnell who plays her part dressed as a man.

The sequence is brutal, shocking and so, so sad.

And it is a reminder. It reminds us that our world has changed, mostly for the better. And it is a reminder that there are too many in our country who would go back to those days when people who lived outside the norm were subject to persecution and violence.

As I watched, I thought of my daughter. She and her wife can go out in public, can show affection in public, can be comfortable almost anywhere. Their comfort was built on the pain we see in that bar sequence.

And as I watch a TV show like “A League of Their Own,” I can congratulate myself on my own progressive attitudes, on my “wokeness.” So many of my friends are gay. I know and understand them, I tell myself. I am sympathetic to the challenges they have faced, still face.

Even in my wokeness, I have much to learn

Yes, I like to think of myself as woke on issues of sexuality and gender identity…until I am called out for representing male, heterosexual privilege by a friend whose criticism is as well-intentioned as it is accurate.

My dear Carla and I were hosting a neighborhood barbecue a few weeks ago. Our closest friend in Spokane, a gay woman, joined us. Late in the evening, sitting in a circle in the backyard, I was holding court, as Carla likes to say, telling funny stories about my ex-wives and discussing the travails of marriages gone bad.

Suddenly, my friend stood up and walked away. A few minutes later I heard her car as it drove down the street. What had happened? Why the sudden departure? A week later, I learned why.

“You were doing what a gay woman of my generation never could, then or even now,” she explained.

She had ex-wives, too, in her past, though there was no gay marriage at the time. She could never introduce her partners to friends or family as anything other than friends. Even now, she said, a man can talk freely of his past, as I had done, while a gay woman is compelled to speak in code, her history incomplete now because it was incomplete then.

Our other guests that night might or might not know our friend is gay. But still she did not feel comfortable speaking to them as I had done. As is so often the case with too many of our gay friends, she felt left out, excluded from “normal” life.

As I held court, my privilege on full display, she could only leave, in tears, reminded once again that her life has never been equivalent to mine.

Her chastisement caught me off guard. Of course, I had not intended to make her feel bad, to hurt her feelings. I love her dearly. But my complete obliviousness to her presence in our little circle and my obtuseness in understanding her life experience suddenly was made clear.

It is one thing to have a TV series on World War II-era gay life bring me to tears. But it is not enough. A TV melodrama mostly tells us what we want to know.

It takes a close, dear friend, to tell you what you need to know.