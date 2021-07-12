fbpx
Nominations open for Eva Lassman Take Action Against Hate Awards

Tracy Simmons 9 hours ago

Nominations open for Eva Lassman Take Action Against Hate Awards

The Gonzaga Institute of Hate Studies is seeking nominations for the Eva Lassman Take Action Against Hate Awards, which celebrate the everyday and extraordinary heroes who can inspire others all with their actions.

According to an announcement, anyone is invited to nominate an individual or organization working to counter hatred in the local, national, or global community. Examples of hate being addressed might include racism, religious bigotry, sexism or hatred toward LGBTQ community. 

Nominations are due July 31 and forms can be found here.

The award is named after Eva Lassman, who was a Holocaust survivor and an advocate for educating people about the genocide of 6 million Jews and 5 million people of other nationalities, religions and viewpoints under Nazi Germany during World War II. She lived in Spokane.

 

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Scholarly Assistant Professor at Washington State University.

