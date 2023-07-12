Share this story!

Newly-Built Moses Lake Temple Adds More Public Tours Due to High Demand

News Brief by Cassy Benefield

Overwhelming demand to a free public tour of the new Moses Lake Washington Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spurs additional tours according to open house organizers.

“[With] nearly 34,000 total reservations … we will be opening up additional reservations for the weekday tours between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.,” organizers said in a July 8 press release. “This will hopefully allow many who may not have been able to make a reservation to do so at a time that is most convenient for their group.”

The statement included in the press release was originally sent to local church leaders and continued, “We remind you that reservations are recommended, but not required, and we will accommodate walk-in traffic the best we can.”

The public is invited to tour the Moses Lake Washington Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from August 4-19, excluding Sundays, August 6 and 13.

Free reservations for tours can be made at MosesLakeTemple.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Why a Temple in Moses Lake?

The single story 20,000 square foot Moses Lake Washington Temple is built on a 17-acre site. It’s located at 401 Yonezawa Boulevard. A new 17,000-square foot meetinghouse has also been built alongside the temple.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the Moses Lake Temple during the April 2019 general conference. The temple will be the fourth in Washington state, joining Richland, Seattle and Spokane.

There are nearly 300,000 Latter-day Saints in Washington in 521 congregations. Latter-day Saint temples differ from the meetinghouses or chapels where members meet for Sunday worship services.

Temples are considered “houses of the Lord” where Christ’s teachings are reaffirmed through sacred ordinances that unite families for eternity. Inside, members learn more about the purpose of life and make covenants to serve Jesus Christ and others.

After the open house, the temple will be formally dedicated on Sunday, September 17 in two sessions.

