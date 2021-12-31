Share this story!

New Year, New Us?

By Emma Craven

I bet I’m not the only one who’s heard the term “New Year, New Me,” when talking about New Year resolutions. With the New Year fast approaching, many of us are coming up with resolutions or things we want to change in this new year.

What if resolutions weren’t to give up something or to learn a new skill, but to be kinder and more compassionate people? We don’t need to become completely new people each year, but rather remember our humanity and compassion. We have no idea what others are going through and the simplest act of generosity or niceness is important and impactful. And one of the good things about being kinder and more compassionate is that it doesn’t cost anything whatsoever. This requires no sacrifice or money, but simply treating people as well as we can.

New Year’s resolutions don’t have to be these big gestures or promises. A simple kindness or acknowledgment of others is big enough to make a change. Even the smallest thing can make the biggest difference to someone.

So, start the new year with as much kindness and love as you can.