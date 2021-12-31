fbpx
touching the hands of lovers against the backdrop of the earth/DepositPhoto

New Year, New Us?

Emma Craven 5 hours ago Commentary Leave a comment 80 Views

Share this story!
             

New Year, New Us?

By Emma Craven

I bet I’m not the only one who’s heard the term “New Year, New Me,” when talking about New Year resolutions. With the New Year fast approaching, many of us are coming up with resolutions or things we want to change in this new year.

What if resolutions weren’t to give up something or to learn a new skill, but to be kinder and more compassionate people? We don’t need to become completely new people each year, but rather remember our humanity and compassion. We have no idea what others are going through and the simplest act of generosity or niceness is important and impactful. And one of the good things about being kinder and more compassionate is that it doesn’t cost anything whatsoever. This requires no sacrifice or money, but simply treating people as well as we can.

New Year’s resolutions don’t have to be these big gestures or promises. A simple kindness or acknowledgment of others is big enough to make a change. Even the smallest thing can make the biggest difference to someone.

So, start the new year with as much kindness and love as you can.

About Emma Craven

Emma Craven is an undergraduate student at Gonzaga University majoring in English and Psychology. She is originally from Leavenworth and currently lives in Spokane with her family. She grew up in a half Jewish and half Catholic household. She has a writing background in news writing, poetry, and fiction pieces. She has previously been published in two of Gonzaga’s writing journals. Outside of school and work, you can find her swimming, reading, spending time with family, or watching Grey's Anatomy.

View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

2021 Local News Fund Wrap-up

Thank you so much to those of you who have contributed online and and who have sent checks directly to FāVS!  Your support is crucial and appreciated more than you know.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved