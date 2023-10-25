Share this story!

New Report Finds Failures in Family Life Bring Declines to Christian Faith

News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

A recent survey shows a decline in marriage has a strong link to an increase in loneliness and a rise of non-affiliation.

Communio, a church consulting group and Christian marriage-promoting ministry, conducted the Nationwide Study on Faith and Relationships.

The survey consisted of the responses of 19,000 church attendees in 13 states on a particular Sunday. The church locations included 112 evangelical, Protestant and Catholic congregations.

J.P. De Gance, the study’s author and the founder and president of Communio, compared the results of his survey with national studies done on the same topics, including “The Fifth Annual Index of Family Belonging and Rejection” by the Marriage & Religion Research Institute.

De Gance highlighted in his study that church attenders are more likely to have involved fathers and to have parents who are not divorced. He noted these kinds of families also bring about less loneliness.

‘Flight from Marriage’

“Everyone is deeply concerned about the rise of religious non-affiliation,” De Gance told Deseret News on Oct. 19. “Second, they are concerned about loneliness. Our survey IDs both of those phenomena as being caused by the same thing: our society’s flight from marriage.”

The survey results also showed “never have fewer people been married, which also means Americans are at the highest point in the nation’s history where adults have grown up without the continuous presence of a father in the home,” De Gance also told Deseret News.

The report used these statistics to recommend churches reverse the declining number of marriages by preventing loneliness and promoting marital health in their ministries.

From the report: “To evangelize fruitfully in the twenty-first century, we must reverse the declining number of marriages, improve marital health, and increase the effectiveness of fathers in those marriages. … The link between marriage and faith is clear, yet 85 percent of all churches in the United States report spending $0.00 annually on marriage and relationship ministry.”

By the Numbers

The report includes several statistics including:

Less than half of all young adults today had continuously married parents through childhood. Yet, 80% of all church goers had continuously married parents through childhood.

While 18% of married people report struggling with their marriage, 32% of cohabiter’s report they struggle in their relationship.

Marriage rates have dropped 31% since 2000 and 61% since 1970

68% of never married men and 64% of never married women in their 30s are considered lonely.

Cohabiters are 85% more likely to be lonely than married people.

Visit the study’s website for more statistics and conclusions. Communio’s objective is to help churches grow by evangelizing and discipling people toward healthy relationships and marriages.