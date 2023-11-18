Share this story!

New Pro-Palestine Coalition Organizes ‘Cease-Fire Now’ Protest for Nov. 19

News Brief | FāVS News

The Inland Northwest Coalition for the Liberation of Palestine (INWCLP) will hold a peaceful protest on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 1 p.m. in Riverfront Park.

Participants will gather at the Red Flyer Wagon for a demonstration featuring a variety of speakers, including individuals affected by the ongoing crisis, professors and community members.

The event is a united call for cease-fire and to end the siege on Gaza and the West Bank, according to a press release. Organizers plan to join voices demanding “an immediate halt to the genocide and indiscriminate bombing plaguing the region.”

“We stand firm in our commitment to equal rights, equal responsibilities, equal votes, equal justice, and human rights for everyone residing in Palestine,” said Majid Sharifi, a professor and representative of the coalition.

All are invited to join.

INCWLP is a diverse alliance of organizations, professors, students, community members and individuals from various religious and belief backgrounds, including Muslim and Jewish communities.

They joined together to educate and work toward the liberation of Palestine.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.