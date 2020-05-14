New Catholic high school to open in Spokane

Share this story!



















In September Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame, a new classical, Catholic high school, will open its doors in Spokane.

Established in July last year, the school is inspired by St. John Paul II and embraces the Cultura Vitae, or the culture of life. According to a press release, its mission is “to raise up a generation of joyful leaders and saints educated in the classical tradition and truths of the Catholic faith.”

Its faculty will include Matthew Powell, Ph.D, as its headmaster; David Mosely, Ph.D., and Claudia Kapusinski in the department of humanities; Cataldo Catholic School’s Elizabeth Lancaster and St. Augustine Parish’s director of religious education Ivana Ackermann in the department of fine arts; and Trinity Catholic School’s Michelle Oresky and former adjunct general officer in the U.S. Army, Jenn Decker, in the department of math and science.

“We are extremely blessed to welcome such a high caliber of faculty to Chesterton Academy in our inaugural year,” said Chirstopher Dewing, Ph.D., chair of the board of directors. “Each of these individuals brings breadth and depth of knowledge in their academic disciplines and sincere commitment to a Christian, faith-filled life.”

The school is a member of the Chesterton Schools Network, based in Minneapolis, and the first Chesterton Academy to open in Washington state. It is located on the campus of Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes in downtown Spokane and is accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year.

For more information go to http://chestertonacademyofnotredame.org.