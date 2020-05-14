Screenshot of Chesterton Academy website

New Catholic high school to open in Spokane

Matthew Kincanon 4 hours ago News Leave a comment 65 Views

Share this story!
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share

In September Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame, a new classical, Catholic high school, will open its doors in Spokane.

Established in July last year, the school is inspired by St. John Paul II and embraces the Cultura Vitae, or the culture of life.  According to a press release, its mission is “to raise up a generation of joyful leaders and saints educated in the classical tradition and truths of the Catholic faith.”

Its faculty will include Matthew Powell, Ph.D, as its headmaster; David Mosely, Ph.D., and Claudia Kapusinski in the department of humanities; Cataldo Catholic School’s Elizabeth Lancaster and St. Augustine Parish’s director of religious education Ivana Ackermann in the department of fine arts; and Trinity Catholic School’s Michelle Oresky and former adjunct general officer in the U.S. Army, Jenn Decker, in the department of math and science.

“We are extremely blessed to welcome such a high caliber of faculty to Chesterton Academy in our inaugural year,” said Chirstopher Dewing, Ph.D., chair of the board of directors. “Each of these individuals brings breadth and depth of knowledge in their academic disciplines and sincere commitment to a Christian, faith-filled life.”

The school is a member of the Chesterton Schools Network, based in Minneapolis, and the first Chesterton Academy to open in Washington state. It is located on the campus of Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes in downtown Spokane and is accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year.

For more information go to http://chestertonacademyofnotredame.org.

Matthew Kincanon

About Matthew Kincanon

Matthew Kincanon is a journalist with a journalism and political science degree from Gonzaga University. His journalism experience includes the Gonzaga Bulletin, The Spokesman-Review, and now SpokaneFāVS. He said he is excited to be a freelancer at SpokaneFāVS because, as a Spokane native, he wants to learn more about the various religious communities and cultures in his hometown.

View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

National Day of Prayer, reshaped by pandemic, includes interfaith and online events

The National Day of Prayer, like most events amid the coronavirus, will have a different look this year as it is marked on Thursday (May 7).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved