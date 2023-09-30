Share this story!

Natural Disasters: Trials, Torments or the Wrath of God?

Commentary by Maimoona Harrington | FāVS News

Advances in weather technology has it made it easier to forecast upcoming weather. However, with all these advancements and innovation of newer technologies, there are still failures in weather prediction. These failures are evident in the recent forecasts of calamites.

Weather Is Unpredictable

I have always believed that weather is unpredictable. We can make our forecasts, but we never know for sure.

My personal belief teaches me that there is an omnipotent being who has the keys to the unseen, and everything happens with his decree. We can forecast as much as we want, but what happens in the end is still out of our control.

“We send blessed water down from the sky and grow with it gardens, the harvest grain, and the palm trees laden with clusters of dates, as a provision for everyone; how with water We give [new] life to a land that is dead?” Quran 50-09

My Views of Weather Have Changed

When I was growing up, I only knew about four seasons: spring, summer, fall and winter. And we never had to constantly check on the weather forecast. The changing of these seasons also reminded me as to how blessed we are to have these variations, and we are not left with either hot or cool weather only.

My favorite thing in summer and monsoon season was to play in rain, eat fritters and drink hot chai made by my mother. In winter, I loved sitting with family, eating dried fruits and nuts, watching movies or listening to stories.

Later in life when I worked in aviation industry, I found out how adverse weather conditions can have a domino effect. Flights get delayed, travel plans get disrupted for passengers, hours for staff get extended and an inconvenience gets placed on all.

When I migrated to the U.S., I noticed that weather was an important part of daily conversation and most everyone kept an eye on the weather forecast. This is when I also learned about tornados, hurricanes, storms and wildfires.

Naturals Disasters in 2023 so Far

So far, 2023 has already brought many natural disasters and humanitarian crises around the world. Here is the list:

California Storms — Dec. 2022 – April 2023

Turkey-Syria Earthquake — Feb. 2023

Cyclone Mocha – Myanmar and Bangladesh — May 2023

Atlantic Hurricane Season — June 2023

China Floods — July 2023

Heavy Hain in Northeastern United States — July 2023

North American (Hawaiian Islands) Wildfires — Aug. 2023

Morocco Earthquake — Sept. 2023

Libya Flood — Sept. 2023

North American Wildfires United States, Mexico and Canada – 2023

Tornados in United States — Over 1,000 so far in 2023

In addition to this, the human race is also facing worldwide pandemics like COVID-19, humanitarian emergencies, hunger crises and refugee and asylum seeker crises.

These natural calamities and environmental disasters have been heartbreaking and brought catastrophes beyond measure. Millions of human lives have been lost, misplaced and injured. Both residential and commercial infrastructures have been destroyed. People have lost their livelihood, their family members, personal possessions and shelters overnight.

In recent years, the inaccurate predictions about disastrous seasons increased the effects of climate change. Technologically, we are well equipped. So, how come — despite all our progress — we are unable to predict and prepare for these disasters?

Why Are these Things Happening?

There are many different opinions as to why humans are facing all these calamities and crises.

Some claim it is climate change. Some claim these are mere events of natural disasters. Some claim, they are man-made, by burning fossil fuels or cutting down forests.

And some claim, it is either a trial, torment or the wrath of God.

There are many references in the Bible and the Quran that tell us that those who went astray from righteous path faced torment or the wrath of their creator through calamities. These calamities were faced by tribes of the Prophet Noah, Prophet Ad, Pharaoh and the people of Sodom.

If it is climate change, then what can we do to prevent it? How can we contribute safety to our planet and its environment? If it is man-made, then how can we spread awareness and change our main energy sources to clean and renewable energy?

If it is God’s wrath, then time has come that we evaluate ourselves. Perhaps we need to contemplate on our actions. Or, perhaps, we should seek forgiveness from our creator.

No matter what it is, I think it is imperative that we ponder over this matter deeply. Millions of people are facing hardships around the world due to these natural disasters and various crisis.

It is an opportunity for us to reach out to the affected and help them in any way we can. We need to save our world and its inhabitants to ensure our very own existence. It could be done through our actions, our faith or whatever stance or viewpoint we believe in.