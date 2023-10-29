Share this story!

Native Artist’s Long Recovery Continues After Being Shot at Rally

News Story by Matthew Kincanon | FāVS News

On Oct. 27, Native artist and activist Jacob Johns posted an update to his social media about his recovery after being shot in the chest at a rally last month in New Mexico, but his recovery may create some challenges.

“In the wake of a gunshot wound to the chest, I find myself navigating through one of the most arduous chapters of my life,” he said on his Instagram account. “My liver, pancreas, and stomach sustained severe damage, propelling me into a relentless fight for recovery and strength.”

He described how he had to undergo surgery for two days and his spleen was removed. He added that he is currently fighting an infection in the space where his spleen was located and has been going through a “relentless” two weeks on IV antibiotics, and “not much has changed.”

Long Hospital Stay

Jeff Ferguson, a Spokane Tribe citizen and close friend of Johns, said he was not expecting him to be in the hospital this long and thought he would be out of the hospital a couple weeks ago.

In a Facebook post, Johns’s mother, LaVerne McGrath, thought that because it was one bullet and as long as it missed his heart and spine, everything would be fine, just like how she saw it on TV countless times. However, that was not the case and Johns experienced a lot of damage from the single gunshot.

After seeing him in the hospital and talking to the ICU doctor, McGrath became aware that the media’s portrayal of gunshot wounds and recovery is not accurate and every person’s case is different. When it comes to gunshot wounds, McGrath said the doctor told her how the speed of the bullet causes damage and when a bullet goes into a person it often shatters a bit and scatters, and surgeons focus on repairing damage.

In the post she described how the doctor told her that one bullet can cause great damage and sometimes additional damages aren’t seen until the following day.

At the end of the post, she prayed that the post would bring more knowledge and understanding that the idea of just one bullet has no mere aspect of “just” about it.

Finding Faith

“This tumultuous ride has carved out a deeper understanding of resilience within me and underscored the power of faith in moments of darkness,” Johns said in his post. “I am encircled by an extraordinary support system of family, friends, and incredible doctors, all of whom are pouring their energy and dedication into helping me conquer this.”

Within less than a month, Johns is supposed to be the lead organizer of a delegation that is going to Dubai for the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28). However, given the state of his injuries and recovery, Ferguson said that they are not sure if he will be able to travel.

He noted how active Johns is in various causes from pipelines to statues, how much he has matured in the last couple years, and the vast network he has built, all the while working as a full-time artist and a single father to his daughter.

“[Johns] has been doing this stuff for probably the last seven to eight years, but he has been able to build this global community that follows him, helps support him, and helps him with funding efforts and fundraising and all these different things,” Ferguson said.

Financial Support

As of Oct. 28, the GoFundMe set up to support Johns in his recovery has raised more than $260,000 from over 5,000 donors.

While it is not clear what will happen in the event that Johns cannot go to Dubai, Ferguson said the delegation will move forward to give panels and presentations, but it is a matter of what, where and how they will be able to fit Johns in.

Ferguson is sure they will meet with Johns everyday before they go into COP28 and they will probably have a Zoom meeting with him at the least. He added that they will have internet access and have the ability to meet everyday.

Johns extended a message to everyone reading his post letting them know that no matter the storm they are facing, they are not alone in navigating it and seeking support is a courageous act.

Eager To Get Back To Work

“I am still here, anxious to get back to movement work. No matter what please remember that there are better, brighter days that lie ahead, rich with health, joy, and unwavering strength,” he said in the post.

As far as he knows, Ferguson said that Johns has no plans of slowing down and “if anything he’s ready to back out on the road and go to the next thing.”

Johns ended his post with a message of gratitude to those who have been sending him prayers and supportive messages.