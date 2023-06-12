Share this story!

Moscow Churches to Provide ‘Weekend Food for Kids’ this Summer

Contributions from FāVS from readers like you make this news story possible. Thank you.

News Brief by Cassy Benefield

Two Moscow churches are again teaming up to offer free food to Moscow-area children this summer. The distribution program begins Friday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Lena Whitmore Elementary School (110 S. Blaine in Moscow). It will continue every Friday through Aug. 25.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse provide Weekend Food for Kids to supplement the Moscow School District’s summertime free weekday lunch program. Each weekend bag contains two days’ worth of kid-friendly meals and snacks, as well as fresh fruit and beverages.

Any child who needs food is eligible, organizers say. There is no limit on the number of children per household who can participate.

Members of St. Mark’s started Weekend Food for Kids in 2014, distributing around 25 bags a week initially. The UUCP joined in 2015 as the need increased.

In 2022, the program gave away an average of 109 bags a week to children in need. A variety of other organizations and individuals support the effort with donations of money, food or time.

Anyone interested in volunteering or making a donation should contact St. Mark’s at 208-882-2022 or the UUCP at 208-882-4328.