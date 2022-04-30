Share this story!

More webinars offered on federal nonprofit security grand funding

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Grant Programs Directorate (GPD) is offering additional webinars to assist with organizations wishing to apply for federal security funding.

FEMA, in partnership with the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), is inviting faith-based, community and nonprofit organizations applying for or considering applications to participate in any of the upcoming webinars regarding the fiscal year (FY) 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP).

The NSGP provides funding support through a competitive process for facility hardening and other security enhancements to nonprofit organizations at high risk of a terrorist attack and promotes emergency preparedness coordination and collaboration between public and private community representatives, as well as state, local, tribal and territorial governments.

Federal funds of $90 million were provided in 2021 for organizations outside of 31 Urban Areas in the U.S., with Washington state receiving $1.88 million in total — $1,499,483 going to nonprofits outside of the Urban Area King, Pierce and Snohomish counties. Federal and state officials believe these amounts should increase significantly in 2022.

“I strongly recommend attending one of the offerings,” Washington Military Department Emergency Management Division NSGP Program Manager Zoie Choate said in an email. “They will have a Q&A at the conclusion of each webinar.”

Each webinar will present the same content, including:

Physical Safety/Security: Vulnerability Self-Assessment Information and Tools

NSGP Overview and FY 2021 NSGP Recap

Preparation for the FY 2022 NSGP: What Nonprofit Organizations Should Do Now

Open Forum: Moderated Question and Answer Session

Dates, times and registration links for the webinars are as follows:

May 12, 1 p.m. https://fema.connectsolutions.com/ezu2u8im9mwa/event/registration.html

May 17, 2 p.m. https://fema.connectsolutions.com/ewlm5ew3omx6/event/registration.html

May 20, 3 p.m. https://fema.connectsolutions.com/ev7t7sqlktza/event/registration.html

May 25, 3 p.m. https://fema.connectsolutions.com/etu06elrl1z2/event/registration.html

June 2, 3 p.m. https://fema.connectsolutions.com/en4cs3niyj2a/event/registration.html

June 9, 1 p.m. https://fema.connectsolutions.com/e920nt9sm8q8/event/registration.html

Additional information related to the NSGP can be found at www.fema.gov/grants/preparedness/nonprofit-security. The vulnerability self-assessment tool, as well as other helpful safety and security information for nonprofits, can be found at the Hometown Security website at www.cisa.gov/hometown-security.

For questions regarding these webinars, or to request special accommodations, contact FEMA-NSGP@fema.dhs.gov.